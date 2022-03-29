Van 14, Brownsboro 12
BROWNSBORO — The Van Vandals rallied from an 11-run deficit to score a 14-12 win over the Brownsboro Bears on Tuesday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
The Vandals scored three runs in the fifth, nine runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh to capture the win. After Van went on top 12-11, the Bears tied the game at 12-12 in the bottom of the sixth.
Logan Smith pitched the final two innings to get win, allowing one hit and an unearned run while striking out two and walking one.
Colton Grier and Landon Smith each had four hits and two RBIs to lead the Vandals.
Smith had a triple, two doubles and a single. Grier had two doubles and and two singles.
Van's Asher Hawkins had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. Ross Hendricks, Spencer Shinn (including triple) and Logan Smith each had two hits.
Other RBIs were Wyatt Dale (2), Hendricks (1), Logan Smith (1), Easton Hinch (1), Shinn (1) and Grady Baetz (1).
Jackson Epperson had four hits for the Bears with Landen Hatton and Brice Hudler had three hits each.
Epperson knocked in five runs. He had two singles and a double.
Other doubles for Brownsboro were from Lane Epperson, Aiden Green and Ty Vasquez.
Other hits were from Lane Epperson (2), Green (2), Jaxon Rogers (1) and Cooper Schock (1).
Also driving in runs were Green (2), Hatton (1), Hudler (1), Rogers (1) and Vasquez (1).
Van (4-10-3, 1-1) is scheduled to host Wills Point at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bears (8-5, 0-2) are scheduled to host Athens at 7 p.m. Friday.
Rusk 10, Center 4
RUSK —