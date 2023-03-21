LONGVIEW — Pine Tree returned home to the Field of Dreams for a District 15-5A game on Tuesday night, and scored a 2-0 win over Tyler.
The Pirates improved their overall season record to 6-11 and district mark to 2-1, while the Lions dropped to 2-10-2 and 0-3 respectively.
Tyler pitcher Dante Martinez struck out 15 batters over six innings, and also went three-for-four at the plate.
Max Gidden produced a RBI single that sent Collin Estes home for an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Gidden finished his complete game shutout performance with 10 strikeouts, and earned a two-for-three hitting performance, RBI, run and steal.
The Pirates put more pressure on Tyler in the bottom of the second because Brooks Brown was hit by a pitch with no outs, moved to second base on Cale Skinner’s single to centerfield, and eventually advanced to third on a throwing error, but it wasn’t enough to break through for another run.
That’s because Lions’ starting pitcher Martinez got out of the jam when he struck out Jose Aranda and Dean McMillen, and forced Caden Donley’s inning-ending flyout.
Tyler nearly responded in the top of the third inning because Martinez singled, Malachi Deleon walked, and Tory Howland was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
But, Gidden also struck out three Tyler batters in the frame.
The pitching duel continued because Martinez struck out two Pine Tree batters in both the bottom of the third and fourth innings, and Gidden forced a one-two-three Tyler top of the fourth frame.
The Lions tried to change that in the top of the fifth because Martinez produced a one-out single to left field, advanced to second base on Deleon’s sacrifice groundout, and moved to third base on a wild pitch, but Gidden once again kept them off the scoreboard when he struck out Lacy for the third straight at-bat.
Martinez continued to keep his Tyler team in the game because he struck out a Pine Tree side in the bottom of the fifth.
But, his wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth allowed Gidden to come home for a 2-0 Pine Tree lead.
Arlington 3, Tyler Legacy 1
ARLINGTON — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders ventured outside of district play on Tuesday, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Arlington Colts.
The Red Raiders fall to 8-7-1 while the Colts improve to 12-5-2.
The two teams will play in Tyler on Friday with first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Colts took a 2-0 lead in the first before Tyler Legacy plated a run in the third. Arlington added a run in the sixth.
The Red Raiders had four hits with doubles from Lucas Grundy and Landon Miller.
Miller added a single to go along with his double and Tyler Priest contributed an RBI single. Priest drove in Brady Symes.
Cooper Moore, Luke Davis and Tye Arden all had walks.
Grundy was on the hill for Legacy, going six innings while allowing 10 hits and three runs (2 earned). He struck out six and walked one.
Ryan Ott got the win on the mound for Arlington, pitching five innings while allowing three hits and one run. He struck out six and walked two. Ryan Laney got the save, going two innings while giving up a hit while striking out three and issuing a walk.
All the Colts' hits were singles, led by Lazaro Alvarado with hits and an RBI. Jackson Irons and Barrett Howard had two hits each with other singles from Ott, Alex Bustamante and Jeremiah Taylor. Bustamante also had an RBI.
Scoring runs were Cooper Peach, Alvarado and Howard.
Whitehouse 20, Mount Pleasant 0
WHITEHOUSE — Michael Dudolski tossed a two-hitter and Jermod McCoy drove in five runs as the Whitehouse Wildcats scored a 20-0 five-inning win over the Mount Pleasant Tigers on Tuesday in a District 15-5A baseball game.
Whitehouse, ranked No. 2 in the state, go to 16-3 overall and 3-0 in district. The Tigers fall to 1-2 in league.
The Wildcats scored 11 runs in the second inning and nine runs in the third.
Dudolski threw five innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Dudolski and McCoy both belted home runs.
Along with the homer, McCoy had two doubles in driving in five runs. He also scored two runs. Dudolski added two singles to his home run while driving in three runs and scoring a run.
Garrett Hayes hit a triple and a double and scored three runs. Adding doubles were Luke Caussey, Keegan McCord, Collin McLemore and Ethan Stone. Peyton Blackmon had three singles with two RBIs while scoring two runs.
McCord had single to go along with his double, while driving in a run and scoring a run. Stone added a single to his double and drove in a run while soring two runs.
McLemore drove in two runs and scored two runs. Braden Bean had a hit with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Chris Woodley contributed a hit with Matt Garcia two runs and Cason Willingham crossing the plate once.
Bean, Blackmon and McLemore each stole two bases while Hayes and Woodley added a bag apiece.
The Wildcats play host to Texas High at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers are scheduled to host Pine Tree at 7 p.m. Friday.
Brook Hill 24, Prince of Peace 0
BULLARD — Dylan Malone and Samuel Williams each drove in four runs as the Brook Hill Guard scored a 24-0 win over Carrollton Prince of Peace on Tuesday in a TAPPS Division III District 2 baseball game at Herrington Field.
It was the sixth straight win for the Guard (13-3, 3-0).
Malone hit a homer, while Ben Crutsinger added triple. Doubles were from Lex Rich (2), Tommy Hilliard and Williams.
Adding singles were Jabin Moore, Calvi Courtney, Andrew Sims, Williams and Ben Braatz.
Others knocking in runs were Rich (3), Andrew Sims (2), Hilliard (2), Crutsinger (2), Braatz (2), David Sims (1) and Courtney (1).
Scoring runs were Ashton Alexander (3), Rich (3), David Sims (3), Moore (2), Malone (2), Dallas Clements (2), Andrew Sims (2), Braatz (2), Blake Whitten (1), Courtney (1), Hilliard (1), Williams (1) and Crutsinger (1).
Four Guard pitchers limited the Eagles to four hits. On the mound were Cade Chesley (2 innings, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks), Whitten (1 inning, 0 hits, 1 strikeout), Moore (1 inning, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts) and Braatz (1 inning, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts).
Brook Hill plays at Prince of Peace at 6 p.m. Friday.
Hallsville 11, Longview 1
HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats erupted for six runs in the bottom of the second and cruised from there, earning an 11-1 win over the Longview Lobos in District 15-5A action.
Blake Cox, Sawyer Dunagan, Trentan Johnson and Connor White all tripled for Hallsville, and Ashton Garza and Johnson added doubles. Johnson and Dunagan drove in three runs apiece. White had two hits and an RBI, Garza two hits and an RBI and Jack Holladay, Ethan Miller, Cox and White an RBI apiece.
Cox worked five innings on the hill for the pitching win, striking out eight, walking two and giving up one earned run. Landon Bowden fanned two and walked one in an inning.
Kieffer Doxey doubled and singled in the loss for the Lobos. Andrew Tutt had a single and an RBI, and Jordan Allen and Taylor Tatum both singled.
Brett Gordy went 3.2 innings on the hill for Longview, striking out four and walking two.
Bullard 5, Sabine 4
BULLARD — Bullard scored four early runs and then plated the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as the Panthers defeated the Sabine Cardinals 5-4 on Tuesday in a non-district baseball game.
Hits for Bullard were by Reed Overbeek, Jachin Salas, Bryson Mason and Ben Coke. RBIs were from Mason, Bryce Brannen and Dylan Fowler.
Scoring runs were Chase Randall (2), Mason (2) and Jay Crain (1).
Krew Korenek started on the mound for the Panthers, going five innings (4 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). He was followed by Jace Benson (1 inning, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk) and Noah Lock (1 inning, 0 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 strikeouts). Lock got the win.
Colt Sparks hit a homer for the Cardinals with a double from Breylan Hawkins. Adding singles were Jaydan McPherson, Hudson Pepper, Connor Tucker, Dalton Taylor and Cade Silvertooth.
Other RBIs were from McPherson and Tucker. Scoring runs were Sparks, McPherson, Zack Donovan and Hawkins.
Arp 10, Jefferson 0
ARP — Colton Cross singled twice and drove in four runs, Zane Bourque struck out nine with one walk for the pitching win and Arp blanked Jefferson 10-0.
Jackson Cavazos and Wyatt Ladd added two hits apiece, and Bourque, Caden Cliborn and Will Sanford drove in runs for Arp.
Brayden Clark doubled and Knox Tomlinson singled for the lone Jefferson hits.
Lindale 6, Hughes Springs 0
LINDALE — Lindale scored three times in the third, added two in the fourth and capped off the shutout with a run in the sixth in a 6-0 win over Hughes Springs.
Dalton Hicks singled and doubled in the loss for Hughes Springs. Trapper Golden struck out two and walked three in two innings. Kord Johnson fanned two with no walks in two innings.
Troup 3, Waskom 0
WASKOM — Kash Hardy struck out 10 with one walk in a complete game, and the Troup Tigers blanked Waskom 3-0.
Justin Reeves doubled and singled in the loss for Waskom.