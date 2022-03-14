Zachary had a double and three RBIs to help power Tyler HEAT to an 11-6 win over Mount Pleasant CHAAMP HomeSchool on Monday in a baseball game.
Carthage 14, Tatum 0
TATUM — Noah Paddie doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs and Brooks Brewster added a triple and three RBI for Carthage in a 14-0 win over Tatum.
Connor Cuff finished with two hits, including a double, and drove in a run, and Javarian Roquemore, Jakerrian Roquemore and Braden Smith all added singles and an RBI apiece.
Javarian Roquemore struck out five and walked three in four innings for the win.
Aidan Anthony had a double in the loss for Tatum.
Pleasant Grove 8, New Diana 4
TEXARKANA — Pleasant Grove jumped out to a 5-1 lead and held on for an 8-4 win over New Diana on Saturday.
Elliot Foreman homered, doubled and drove in two runs in the loss for New Diana. Ethan Adkisson added a home run and a single, and Jacob Newland had two hits and an RBI. John Lutrell suffered the pitching loss. He struck out four, walked two and gave up four earned runs in four innings.
Prairiland 5, Harmony 2
HUGHES SPRINGS — The Harmony Eagles dropped a 5-2 decision to Prairiland on Saturday.
Boston Seahorn had three hits in the loss for Harmony. Cooper Wadding walked four and struck out one in 3.2 innings. Tanner Tittle fanned two and walked two in 1.1 frames.
Hughes Springs 3, Priairiland 1
HUGHES SPRINGS — Chris Collins and Trapper Golden combined to hold Prairiland to a run on four hits as Hughes Springs notched a 3-1 win over the Patriots on Saturday.
Collins struck out five and walked three in three innings.
Golden fanned three and walked three in two hitless frames.
Pat Boyd doubled, Ryan Vaughan had two hits and Bryce
Ragley and Zach Moore drove in runs for Hughes Springs.
West Rusk 10, Rusk 6
RUSK — Will Jackson doubled and drove in two runs, Carson Martin added a single and two RBI and the West Rusk Raiders notched a 10-6 win over Rusk.
Jimmie Harper and Bryant Mason both doubled for West Rusk.
Xander Mason had two hits and an RBI and Harper drove in a run.
Carson McCarthy got the win on the mound.