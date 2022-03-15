NEW CHAPEL HILL — Sean Gentry tossed a one-hitter and struck out eight as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs moved to 2-0 in District 16-4A baseball with an 11-0 win over Cumberland on Tuesday at Jerry Mumphrey Field.
Gentry was also a star at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a double and triple. He added an RBI, scored two runs and walked twice.
Chapel Hill moves to 15-3-1 overall. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Bullard at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Knights fall to 3-10 and 0-2. Cumberland is slated to visit Kilgore at 7 p.m. Friday.
Logan Ray also had two hits for the Bulldogs with Austin Vega, Ethan Mendez and Chandler Lawson adding singles.
Vega, Mendez and Lawson each had two RBIs. Along with Gentry,
