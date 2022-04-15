LIBERTY CITY — Jace Burns tossed a no-hitter while striking out five as the Sabine Cardinals defeated the Daingerfield Tigers 19-0 on Friday in a District 15-3A baseball.
Burns walked just one in the five-inning game.
Burns was also a star at the plate with three hits, including a grand slam and double, along with five RBIs.
The Cardinals also had homers from Alex Galyean and Payton McBride. Also, McBride added a triple.
Galyean and McBride each had two hits. Adding singles were Carter Patterson, Matt Huey, Zach Donovan, Jaydan McPherson and Kile Stripland.
Other RBIs were from Galyean (3), McBride (3), Huey (2), McPherson (2), Caden Richardson (1) and Donovan (1).
Scoring runs were Burns (4), Galyean (2), McBride (2), Patterson (2), Huey (2), Donovan (2), McPherson (2), Stripland (2) and Richardson (1).