Pleasant Grove 12, Lindale 3
MARSHALL — Benton Clark had two hits and two RBIs to help power the Texarkana Pleasant Grove Hawks to a 12-3 win over the Lindale Eagles in Game 1 of their best-of-three Class 4A regional quarterbacks baseball series on Thursday at Woods Field on the campus of East Texas Baptist University.
Game 2 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at ETBU. If a third game is needed it will be played Saturday in Winnsboro.
Clark had a double and triple with Buck Anderson added a triple.
Jarret Halter got the win on the mound, going seven innings while allowing four hits and three runs (2 earned) with eight strikeouts and three walks.