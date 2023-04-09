Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz fractured his left ankle in a collision at home plate on Sunday, prompting the benches to clear as the highly regarded prospect laid in agony near home plate.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton revealed news of the fracture after the 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox but didn’t provide an estimated timeline per how long Cruz will be sidelined.
Cruz was at third base in the sixth inning when Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a slow roller toward third. Chicago’s Yoan Moncada threw home and Cruz charged down the lane and made a late awkward slide and collided with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala.
Cruz was out on the play and remained on the ground during the ensuing ruckus. Zavala appeared to yell something at Cruz after the collision and a few Pirates, namely Carlos Santana, took issue with the catcher.
Nobody was ejected.
“We’ve got to take time to try and be in (Cruz’s) shoes and you know, just hope he heals up and gets himself back,” Pittsburgh outfielder Andrew McCutchen said afterward. “But it’s a tough blow for sure for the team.”
The loss of Cruz is a big-time hit for the Pirates, who are off a surprising 6-3 start.
Pirates 1, White Sox 0
Jack Suwinski’s sacrifice fly RBI provided the offense in a pitchers’ duel Sunday as the Pittsburgh Pirates topped the visiting Chicago White Sox 1-0 to take two of three in the series.
Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo (1-0) gave up five hits in 6 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and no walks. He combined with three relievers on a six-hit shutout. David Bednar pitched the ninth for his fourth save.
In the second with one out, Pittsburgh’s Canaan Smith-Njigba hit his first big-league triple, a shot off the wall in right. Rodolfo Castro walked. Suwinski drove in Smith-Njigba with a sacrifice fly to center to make it 1-0. Tyler Heineman popped out to end the inning.
Through five innings, Chicago had four singles, while the only Pirates’ baserunners were Smith-Njigba with his triple and Ke’Bryan Hayes, who walked in the first, and Castro’s walk in the second.
Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 6
Pavin Smith knocked in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks roughed up Dodgers rookie pitcher Michael Grove to complete a series win over Los Angeles with an 11-6 victory on Sunday in Phoenix.
Arizona won the final three games of the four-game series. The teams split a four-game set at Los Angeles a week ago.
Grove (0-1) allowed nine runs on 12 hits in 3 1/3 innings in his second start of the season.
The Dodgers made it a 3-3 game by scoring twice in the top of the third, but Arizona scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning and added three more in the fourth and two more in the fifth. The Diamondbacks scored in each of the first five innings.
Josh Rojas collected three hits and scored twice for Arizona, which had 16 hits in the game. Smith, Jake McCarthy, Nick Ahmed, Jose Herrera and Geraldo Perdomo each added two hits for the Diamondbacks.
Giants 3, Royals 1
Michael Conforto crushed a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning on Sunday that rallied the host San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Trailing by a run with two outs in the eighth, the Giants pulled even on Wilmer Flores’ RBI double, which scored Bryce Johnson, who singled. On a left-on-left pitching matchup, Conforto connected off Ryan Yarbrough (0-1).
Tyler Rogers closed out the ninth for his first save as the Giants salvaged the finale of the three-game series. John Brebbie (1-0) retired one batter in the eighth and picked up the win.
Starting pitching was the story before Conforto’s third homer of the season.
Giants right-hander Anthony DeSclafani made quick work of the Royals in 6 1/3 innings before he was lifted at the 88-pitch mark. The 32-year-old yielded just three hits and struck out seven without surrendering a walk.
The lone run DeSclafani allowed came in the fourth on a two-out rally. Vinnie Pasquantino doubled and came home on Salvador Perez’s RBI single.
Colorado 7, Nationals 6
Elias Diaz homered among hit three hits, Jurickson Profar had two hits and also went deep and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 in Denver on Sunday.
Charlie Blackmon added two hits, Dinelson Lamet (1-0) tossed one inning of relief to earn the win and Pierce Johnson earned his third save for the Rockies.
Stone Garrett and Victor Robles had two hits apiece for Washington.
Guardians 7, Mariners 6
Jose Ramirez scored the winning run on Josh Bell’s slow roller to second base with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning as the Cleveland Guardians rallied to defeat the visiting Seattle Mariners 7-6 on Sunday to avoid being swept in the three-game series.
Cleveland’s Will Brennan hit a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the score at 3-3 and force extra innings. Brennan added a game-tying RBI single in the 11th as the Guardians again rallied from a two-run deficit.
Brewers 6, Cardinals 1
Willy Adames drove in three runs with a homer and double and Freddy Peralta allowed one run over six innings to pace the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-1 victory over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in the rubber game of the three-game series.
Peralta (2-0) allowed four hits, striking out seven and walking three in a 102-pitch outing. Peralta, limited to 18 games and 78 innings last season due to shoulder issues, has pitched six innings in each of his two starts, allowing one run on six hits in 12 innings.
Marlins 7, Mets 2
Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz each hit a home run to spark a surge by the top half of the order Sunday for the Miami Marlins, who routed the host New York Mets 7-2.
The top four batters in the Marlins’ order — Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cooper, Luis Arraez and De La Cruz — combined to go 8-for-15 with seven RBIs and six runs scored as Miami salvaged the finale of the three-game series and improved to 2-5 against the Mets this season.
Rays 11, Athletics 0
The white-hot Tampa Bay Rays continued their onslaught on the unfortunate teams on their schedule and the MLB record books, crushing the visiting Oakland Athletics 11-0 on Easter Sunday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida for their ninth straight win to open the season.
The Rays’ 9-0 start matched that of the 2003 Kansas City Royals for the hottest streak to start a season in baseball’s wild-card era.
Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam to lead the Tampa Bay assault and Drew Rasmussen and two relievers combined on a one-hitter. Ramon Laureano doubled with two outs in the second for the lone Oakland hit.
Wander Franco, Lowe and Harold Ramirez homered in the first five innings as the Rays built a 7-0 lead off Oakland starter James Kaprielian.
Tampa Bay have outscored their opponents 75-18. The Rays’ plus-57 run differential through nine games is the largest ever in MLB since 1900.
The Athletics have lost four straight games. They were outscored 31-5 in the three-game series with the Rays.
Yankees 5, Orioles 3
Aaron Judge homered twice and Franchy Cordero hit a two-run homer to support New York’s six-hit pitching as the Yankees defeated the host Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on Sunday afternoon.
Judge had two solo shots for his third and fourth homers of the season. The home runs came in the third and eighth innings.
Nestor Cortes (2-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings and picked up the victory, giving up two runs and four hits. Four relievers worked behind him.
The Yankees won two of three games in their first road series of the season. The Orioles scored a total of four runs in the last two games.
Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman went 4-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday. He had the team’s first three hits through one out in the sixth inning. Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander followed with doubles, the latter knocking in two runs.
Judge had three hits and scored three runs. He singled in the first inning and scored on Giancarlo Stanton’s one-out single.
Cordero hit a two-run homer in the fifth for his second long ball of the year as New York built a 4-0 lead.
Reds 6, Phillies 4
Jake Fraley delivered a go-ahead three-run double in the ninth inning, lifting the visiting Cincinnati Reds to a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
The Reds, who squandered a late lead on Saturday, avoided the three-game sweep and won for the first time in Philadelphia since 2021.
Kevin Herget (1-0), who was making his Reds debut, allowed one hit over two scoreless innings to earn his first major-league win.
Ian Gibaut, who gave up the game-winning hit to Bryson Stott on Saturday, pitched a perfect ninth for his second career save and his first this season.
The Phillies had been 6-0 against Cincinnati at Citizens Bank Park over the last two seasons before Sunday’s loss. The two teams complete their season series with a four-game set beginning on Thursday.
Red Sox 4, Tigers 1
Triston Casas homered and drove in two runs as the visiting Boston Red Sox completed a three-game series sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 win Sunday afternoon.
Rob Refsnyder reached bases three times while scoring a run and knocking in another. Winning pitcher Kutter Crawford (1-1) gave up one run and five hits and struck out six in five innings. Kenley Jansen survived a jam to pick up his second save.
Spencer Torkelson had two hits and drove in Detroit’s lone run. Matthew Boyd (0-1) gave up two runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.
The Tigers scored their run in the bottom of the first. Javier Baez reached on a two-out infield single. Kerry Carpenter struck out, but the pitch bounced past catcher Connor Wong, allowing Carpenter to reach base. Torkelson’s single to left brought in Baez.
Boston tied it the next inning. Enrique Hernandez walked with one out and scored on Casas’ double to right.
Wong led off the fifth with a double to left. Refsnyder followed with an RBI single.
Blue Jays 12, Angels 11, 10 innings
Kevin Kiermaier drove in the last of his five runs with a 10th-inning double that turned out to be the game-winner for the Toronto Blue Jays in a 12-11 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, California.
The RBIs were the first for Kiermaier since July 6, 2022, when he played for the Tampa Bay Rays. Hip surgery subsequently ended his season, and so far this season he had yet to drive in a run.
On Sunday, he drove in two with a triple in the sixth and two more with a single in the seventh before he snapped a 10-10 tie in the 10th.
Kiermaier scored on George Springer’s single to make it 12-10 before the Angels threatened in the bottom of the inning. Los Angeles loaded the bases with two outs for Mike Trout, who walked to drive in a run.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider then removed right-handed reliever Trevor Richards in favor of lefty Tim Mayza to face Shohei Ohtani.
Mayza got ahead in the count 0-2 before inducing a routine grounder from Ohtani to second to end it.