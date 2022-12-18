Free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract to remain with the Houston Astros with an opportunity to make an additional $4 million in incentives, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.
Brantley, 35, sustained a right shoulder injury and was limited to just 64 games last season. He underwent an arthroscopic labral repair in August.
A five-time All-Star, Brantley is a career .298 hitter with 127 homers and 713 RBIs in 1,430 career games with the Cleveland franchise (2009-18) and Houston.
Report: Cubs finalizing deal with SS Dansby Swanson
The Chicago Cubs are finalizing an agreement with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, according to multiple reports Saturday.
It is a seven-year deal worth $177 million, according to multiple reports, with the New York Post reporting the agreement has a full no-trade clause with no opt outs.
Swanson, 28, was a National League All-Star and a Gold Glove winner for the first time last season with the Atlanta Braves.
He played in all 162 games and batted .277 with 25 home runs and career highs in RBIs (96), steals (18) and runs (99).
Swanson is a .255 career hitter with 102 homers and 411 RBIs in 827 games since making his debut with the Braves in 2016. He won a World Series with Atlanta in 2021.
The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Swanson with the No. 1 overall pick in 2015 and traded him to Atlanta later that year.
Reports: Twins sign OF Joey Gallo to one-year, $11M deal
The Minnesota Twins continue to tinker with their roster, signing outfielder Joey Gallo to a one-year, $11 million contract, multiple outlets reported.
Gallo struggled in 2022, batting only .160 with a 39.8 percent strikeout rate in 126 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. He hit 19 home runs — half of his 2021 total — and added 47 RBIs.
If Gallo can regain that home run stroke, he’ll add much-needed power to the Twins lineup. Byron Buxton led the team with 28 home runs, followed by the recently departed Carlos Correa with 22.
Gallo, 29, has hit 177 home runs with 386 RBIs and a .199 average. He is a two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner in eight MLB seasons with the Texas Rangers (2015-21), Yankees (2021-22) and Dodgers.
Reports: Red Sox signing INF/DH Justin Turner to 2-year deal
Veteran infielder and designated hitter Justin Turner agreed to a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, according to multiple reports.
The deal, which is reportedly worth about $22 million, has not been confirmed by the club.
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a $16 million club option for Turner for the 2023 season but declined it and paid him a $2 million buyout.
With Rafael Devers entrenched at third base, Turner, 38, will likely serve as the Red Sox’s designated hitter and replace J.D. Martinez, who signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers earlier this week.
A two-time All-Star, Turner hit .278 with 13 home runs and 81 RBIs in 128 games in 2022. Over nine seasons with the Dodgers, Turner hit .296 with 156 homers and 574 RBIs and was an integral part of their 2020 World Series championship. He hit .320 in the Fall Classic that year.