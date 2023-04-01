The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders lost a couple of baseball games over the weekend.
On Friday, Rockwall-Heath scored an 11-4 win over the Red Raiders in a District 10-6A game in Heath. On Saturday, Hallsville edged Tyler Legacy 5-4 in a non-district game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
ROCKWALL-HEATH 11, TYLER LEGACY 4
The Hawks improves to 17-7-1 overall and 4-2 in district.
Landon Brown led the Red Raiders with four hits.
Other hits from Tyler Legacy players were Tyler Priest, Walker Freeman, Landon Miller, Mason Blake and Tye Arden.
RBIs were from Brown and Freeman. Scoring runs were Priest, Cooper Moore, Brown and Brady Symes.
Priest had a stolen base.
The Hawks hit four home runs — Drew Smith, Brady Ladusau, Collin Liles and Hunter Bulin. Adding doubles were Caleb Hoover and Gage Crites.
Bulin had three RBIs.
HALLSVILLE 5, TYLER LEGACY 4
Ashton Garcia had three hits and two RBIs in leading the Hallsville Bobcats to the 5-4 win.
Moore led the Red Raiders with three hits with Arden adding a double and two RBIs.
Adding hits for TL were Freeman and Lucas Grundy. Other Red Raiders with RBIs were Moore and Grundy.
Scoring runs were Moore (2), Brown (1) and Aiden Stewart (1).
Hayden Hossley and Stewart had stolen bases for the Red Raiders.
Ethan Miller had a triple for the Bobcats with doubles from Garcia, Kade Chappell and Zane Holder.
Chappell and Blake Cox each had two hits with other hits from Sawyer Dunagan, Connor White and Laker McPherson.
Adding RBIs were Cox and Holder.
Scoring runs were Cox (2), Dunagan (1), White (1) and McPherson (1).
White got the win on the mound for Hallsville, going four innings while allowing five hits and three runs (2 earned). He struck out two and walked two. Following White were Jake Seal (1 inning, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk) and Landon Bowden (2 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Arden started for the Red Raiders, pitching six innings while allowing nine hits and four runs (3 earned) with four strikeouts and no walks. Grundy pitched the seventh, giving up three hits and a run with a strikeout and no walks.
Hallsville (14-6-1) returns to play on Tuesday, hosting Pine Tree at 7 p.m. The Bobcats, who are 5-1 in District 15-5A play after an 11-0 win over Marshall on Friday, plays at Longview at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Red Raiders (8-12-1, 1-3) return to play on Tuesday, visiting Mesquite Horn in a 7 p.m. contest. On Thursday, the Red Raiders are slated to host Horn at 7 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.