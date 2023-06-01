LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-hander Ricky Vanasco from the Texas Rangers for lefty Luis Valdez on Thursday.
Right-hander Zack Burdi was also designated for assignment by the Dodgers to make room on their 40-man roster.
Vanasco, a 15th-round draft pick of Texas in 2017, was designated for assignment on Monday. He allowed six runs in 2 1/3 innings in two games for Double-A Frisco after being activated from the injured list. Vanasco was 3-5 with a 4.68 ERA in 23 starts between Frisco and and High-A Hickory.
The 19-year-old Valdez was 0-2 with a 3.12 ERA in eight games for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga this season. He was signed by the Dodgers as a minor league free agent out of Mexico in 2019.
Judge: Diamond Sports must pay full value of contracts to Diamondbacks, Guardians, Twins, Rangers
A federal bankruptcy judge has ordered Diamond Sports to pay the full value of its media contracts to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. Judge Christopher Lopez made the ruling on Thursday in Houston. Diamond Sports, which owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner, has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed in March. Diamond said in a financial filing last fall that it had debt of $8.67 billion. In April, the judge ruled Diamond to pay half of what the teams were owed in rights fees.
A federal bankruptcy judge has ordered Diamond Sports to pay the full value of its media contracts to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.
Judge Christopher Lopez made the ruling on Thursday in Houston. Diamond Sports, which owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner, has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed in March. Diamond said in a financial filing last fall it had debt of $8.67 billion.
In April, the judge ruled Diamond to pay half of what the teams were owed in rights fees.
"I think the contract rate is the right answer here," said Lopez in using his decision after two marathon days of testimony.
The decision is another chapter in what has been a contentious week in the strained relationship between MLB and Diamond Sports.
On Tuesday, the last San Diego Padres game was aired on Bally Sports San Diego after Diamond Sports missed a rights payment fee and let the grace period expire.
MLB took over production of Padres' telecasts, beginning with Wednesday's game at the Miami Marlins.