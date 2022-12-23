Field Level Media
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been named captain, the 16th in franchise history, on the heels of his MVP season and landmark free agent contract.
Judge, 30, signed a nine-year deal worth $360 million and was named the first captain in pinstripes since Hall of Fame member Derek Jeter retired following the 2014 season.
With Jeter and Willie Randolph in attendance, the moves formally were announced by the Yankees at a news conference earlier this week.
“Getting a chance to be the captain of the Yankees now, that goes without saying what an honor that is. I looked back at the list — Thurman Munson, Lou Gehrig, Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly. That’s a pretty good list right there, not only great baseball players but great ambassadors of the game and great ambassadors of the New York Yankees. This is an incredible honor that I don’t take lightly.”
Judge landed the megadeal after rolling the dice by turning down a massive offer last spring. Judge hit 62 home runs in 2022, establishing an American League home run record.
He turned down what general manager Brian Cashman publicly revealed was a contract covering seven years at $213.5 million in March 2022.
Terms of an offer from the San Francisco Giants matching financial figures to the final deal with the Yankees began to leak earlier this month. Reporters herded at baseball’s winter meetings helped fan flames that Judge was San Francisco-bound after a premature report signaled Judge was a goner.
“The last month, it was difficult to imagine the New York Yankees without Aaron,” Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said. “One of the conversations we had two weeks ago, I actually said to him, ‘As far as I’m concerned, you are not a free agent, as far as I’m concerned you are a Yankee, and we need to do everything we can to make sure that remains the same.”
“Technically speaking, of course, I was incorrect in my feelings. Aaron was a free agent and there were numerous clubs that wanted him in a big way to be a part of their organization. Fortunately in the end, it all worked out.”
A four-time All-Star, Judge has 220 career home runs and 497 RBIs in seven seasons. He led the American League with 131 RBIs in 2022.
Cashman and team executives said after the season that bringing Judge back was the “only” priority and making him team captain was a consideration.
“We would love to continue to call him our player every step of the way as he follows what looks like — as long as nothing happens — a career path that will lead him to Cooperstown,” Cashman said. “I would like him to be in pinstripes every step of the way.”
Rangers, Phillies opening on Sunday Night Baseball
The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers will open ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball season on April 2 in Arlington.
Both teams have made significant offseason moves in free agency, with the Phillies signing shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract. The Rangers added two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal, a year after signing infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to nine-figure contracts.
Also being showcased in the standalone games are the San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves on April 9, the Rangers at Houston Astros on April 16, the New York Mets at San Francisco Giants on April 23, and the Phillies hosting the World Series champion Astros on April 30.