Left-hander Martin Perez accepted the Texas Rangers’ $19.65 million qualifying offer for the 2023 season.
The pitcher’s agent confirmed the news Tuesday, the deadline for players to accept the one-year deals, on social media.
Perez, 31, receives a significant salary spike after returning to Texas on a one-year, $4 million contract in 2022.
Perez made the American League All-Star team this season and finished 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA in 32 starts.
He is 75-77 with a 4.43 ERA in 253 games (223 starts) in 11 seasons with the Rangers (2012-18, 2022), Minnesota Twins (2019) and Boston Red Sox (2020-21).
ASTROS
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado underwent sports hernia surgery on Tuesday.
He posted a photo from a hospital bed on Instagram and texted “everything went great” to a Houston TV station.
The Astros confirmed after winning the World Series that he had been playing through the injury for months.
Maldonado, 36, also played with a broken bone in his right hand since being hit by a pitch on Aug. 28.
Maldonado batted .186 with 15 homers and 45 RBIs in 113 games in the 2022 regular season. He batted .207 with two RBIs in 11 postseason contests.
He is a career .209 hitter with 96 homers and 325 RBIs in 1,002 games over 12 seasons with five teams. He won a Gold Glove with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017.
PUIG TO PLEAD GUILTY
Yasiel Puig, a former All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers, agreed to plead guilty to lying to federal agents about an illegal gambling operation.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Monday that Puig will plead guilty to one count of making false statements. He could face a sentence of as much as five years in federal prison.
Puig, 31, last played in the majors for Cleveland in 2019. He is currently playing in South Korea.
According to the DOJ, Puig placed illegal sports bets through an operation coordinated by ex-minor league player Wayne Nix in 2019. After losing $282,900, Puig paid $200,000, then made hundreds of additional bets on tennis, football and basketball games.
Puig subsequently told investigators who told him to send the $200,000 to a person associated with Nix’s operation.
“When given the opportunity to be truthful about his involvement with Nix’s Gambling businesses, Mr. Puig chose not to,” IRS criminal investigation Los Angeles field office Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher said in a statement. “Mr. Puig’s lies hindered the legal and procedural tasks of the investigators and prosecutors.”
The statement did not mention Puig betting on baseball.
Puig is due to appear Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles in connection with his plea deal.
Puig was runner-up for National League Rookie of the Year in 2013 with the Dodgers, for whom he played for through 2018, and he was an All-Star the next year. He started the 2019 season with the Cincinnati Reds before a midseason deal sent him to Cleveland.
In seven major league seasons, Puig hit .277 with a .348 on-base percentage, a .475 slugging percentage, 132 homers and 415 RBIs in 861 games.
In October 2021, Puig settled a civil suit accusing him of sexual assault. He announced at that point that he hoped to return to the majors in 2022, but that didn’t happen. He played for Veracruz in the Mexican League in 2021, then for Kiwoom in South Korea this year.