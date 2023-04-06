Four Vandal pitchers limited Cumberland to one hit as Van defeated the Knights 11-1 on Thursday in a District 16-4A baseball game in Tyler.
Van improves to 20-5-1 on the season and 4-0 in district. Cumberland falls to 3-16 and 0-4.
Grady Baetz started on the mound, throwing two innings and not allowing a hit or a run. He struck out one and did not walk a batter. He was followed by Landon Smith (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk), Calem Redding (1 inning, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 strikeout, 0 walks) and Ross Hendricks (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Baetz, Asher Hawkins and Easton Hinch all had doubles for the Vandals.
Hawkins added a single for two hits. Others with hits were Colten Grier, Smith, Hendricks, Gabriel Bachert and Easton Hinch.
RBIs were from Hawkins (2), Hinch (2), Baetz (1), Grier (1), Andrew Flodder (1) and Bachert (1). Scoring runs were Hendricks (3), Bachert (3), Hawkins (2), Baetz (1), Flodder (1) and Hinch (1).
Vandals stealing bases were Hendricks (3), Hawkins (2), Hinch and Smith.
Izayah Watson had an RBI single for the Knights. Evan Fountain scored the run.
The Vandals return to play on Tuesday when they host Athens in a 7:30 p.m. contest. The Knights are slated to visit Brownsboro at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.