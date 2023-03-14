LONGVIEW — Michael Dudolski pitched a three-hitter while striking out 14 in helping the Whitehouse Wildcats to a 6-1 over Pine Tree on Tuesday in a District 15-5A baseball opener.
Whitehouse improves to 14-3 on the season.
Dudolski threw a complete game. He allowed one earned run in the first inning and walked only two. Dudolski added two singles and had two RBIs.
Wildcats adding hits were Peyton Blackmon (double), Keegan McCord, Jermod McCoy, Luke Caussey and Braden Bean.
Others knocking in runs were Garrett Hayes and Caussey. Scoring runs were Caussey (2), Michael Morton (1), McCoy (1), Hayes (1) and Blackmon (1).
Pine Tree visits Marshall on Friday, while Whitehouse takes on Tyler High at 7 p.m. Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.