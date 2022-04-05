MESQUITE — Dakota McCaskill belted a home run but that was the Red Raiders' only run as Tyler Legacy dropped a 2-1 decision to Mesquite Horn on Tuesday in a District 10-6A baseball game at Tillery Field.
The Jaguars improve to 7-8-1 overall and 3-4 in district. The Red Raiders fell to 8-10-1 and 3-2.
Lucas Grundy, Luke Davis and Tyler Priest added singles for Tyler Legacy.
Grundy pitched for the Red Raiders, going six innings while allowing six hits (all singles) and both runs were unearned. He struck out seven and walked three.
Horn pitcher Caleb Deane went seven innings, allowing four hits and a run with seven strikeouts and no walks.
The Jaguars scored both of their runs in the first inning while McCaskill hit his homer in the fifth.
The two teams are scheduled to meet in Tyler on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Whitehouse 5, Jacksonville 2
JACKSONVILLE — Whitehouse took care of business on the base paths in knocking off Jacksonville 5-2 in a District 16-5A baseball game at Summers Norman Field on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (13-9, 5-3) stole 11 bases in the game, which proved to be the Indians' demise in what was a close game from start to finish.
Trailing 1-0, Whitehouse plated three runs in the top of the third to take the lead to take a lead that the Wildcats would not relinquish the rest of the evening.
Keegan McCord led off with a base hit and quickly moved over to second when Braden Bean was hit by a pitch.
JJ Idrago, the Wildcat lead-off hitter who had two of the his team's four hits, followed with a single to the left side, which scored McCord and moved Bean over to third.
After Collin McLemore reached on an error and with two outs Peyton Blackman drew a bases loaded walk, which enabled Idrago to score.
McLemore then stole home to account for Whitehouse's final run of the inning.
Jermod McCoy had the Wildcats' remaining hit.
Idrago and Blackman drove in runs for the Wildcats, who will host the Indians (6-13, 2-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lefty Luke Caussey got the start on the mound for Whitehouse and was the winning pitcher. He worked four innings and allowed two runs, both earned, on four hits while fanning seven and walking five.
Hayden Hossley finished up for the Wildcats and didn't allow a run on one hit. He struck out four and gave up two base on balls.
Jacksonville starter Ryan Walker lasted four frames and gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits. He struck out seven and walked three.
Coen Devillier hurled the final three frames for Jacksonville. He gave up two runs, one earned, on one hit, fanned eight and walked six.
Jayden Boyd and Karson Shoemaker both went 2-4 for the Indians, with Shoemaker driving in a run.
A Thad Hoffpauir single was the Tribe's remaining hit.
Braden Bean and Mike Dudolski had three stolen bases apiece for the Wildcats.
Mount Pleasant 12, Pine Tree 6
LONGVIEW — Mount Pleasant doubled up on Pine Tree, earning a 12-6 win in District 15-5A action.
Dakylan Johnson had two hits and an RBI, Collin Estes and Dean McMillen doubled and Estes, McMillen and Cruz Cox all drove in runs for Pine Tree in the loss. Max Gidden stuck out five and walked two, giving up three earned runs in three innings. Johnson fanned three and walked one, allowing one earned run in three frames. Nick Crouch struck out one and gave up one hit in an inning of action.
Spring Hill 7, Chapel Hill 0
LONGVIEW — Conner Smeltzer was dominant on the mound for 4.2 innings, striking out 12 with one walk and two hits allowed as the Spring Hill Panthers blanked Chapel Hill, 7-0, in District 16-4A.
Jax Stovall fanned two and walked one in 1.1 innings, and Marshall Lipsey struck out three in his one inning of work.
At the dish, Emory Allen doubled, Brennan Ferguson had a single and two RBI and Lipsey and Ben Puckett both drove in runs for the Panthers.
Hallsville 11, Glenbrook 1
GLENBROOK, La. — Logan Jones doubled twice and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs for Hallsville as the Bobcats stepped out of district play to earn an 11-1 win over Glenbrook.
Garrett Smith and Sawyer Dunagan both doubled for Hallsville. Ethan Miller had two hits and an RBI, Dunagan two RBI and Matt Houston, Blake Cox and Carter Rogas an RBI apiece.
Grayson Werth worked five innings on the hill for the win. He struck out three and walked one. Cox fanned one and walked one in two scoreless innings.
Henderson 10, Kilgore 4
HENDERSON — The Henderson Lions opened up a 6-0 lead after two innings and held on for a 10-4 win over Kilgore on Tuesday in District 16-4A.
Trent Wolf had a pair of doubles in the loss for Kilgore. Thomas Hattaway added two hits, and Jason Silvey and Colby Wilkerson drove in runs. Chase Lewis took the loss for the Bulldogs. Matthew Conner, Tate Truman, Wilkerson and Tanner Beets all pitched. Wilkerson fanned four and walked one in two innings, and Truman struck out two and walked three in 2.1 frames.
Texas High 10, Marshall 3
MARSHALL — Texas High scored four times in the top of the sixth and added a couple in the seventh to pull away for a 10-3 win over the Marshall Mavericks in District 15-5A.
Nate Mennie drove in four runs for Texas High, and Nathan Steele struck out 10 with one walk in six innings.
Andrew Phillips doubled, Campbell White had two hits and Carlos Hill drove in a run for Marshall. Garrett Cotten struck out five and walked three, giving up five earned runs in five innings.
North Lamar 1, Pittsburg 0
PITTSBURG — Jackson Brasseux and Conner Watson combined on a four-hit shutout for North Lamar as the Panthers edged the Pittsburg Pirates, 1-0.
Brasseux struck out eight and walked four in five innings. Watson fanned one in his two innings of work.
Watson had two hits and Cason Blease drove in the game's only run for NL.
Jaxson Ramsey had two hits in the loss for Pittsburg.
Rusk 7, Carthage 6
RUSK — The Rusk Eagles earned a walk off, 7-6 win over Carthage on Tuesday.
Heston Kelly had three hits and three RBI and Will Dixon added two hits and two RBI for Rusk. J.D. Thompson struck out nine and walked two in 4.2 innings. Mason Cirkel got the pitching win in relief.
Connor Cuff tripled and drove in two runs, James Brewster had a double, two singled and an RBI and Noah Paddie drove in a run for Carthage. Brewster took the pitching loss.
Gilmer 9, Paris 8
PARIS — Gilmer pushed across a run in the top of the eight inning to earn a 9-8 win over Paris.
Keegan Sprouse tripled and singled, and Aaron Stanley had a double, two singles and two RBI for the Buckeyes. Cade Bowman doubled, singled twice and drove in one run. Cooper Young had two hits, Brayden Pate three hits, an RBI and three runs scored and Dillon Henson one RBI.
Henson struck out 11 in five innings, and Landyn Thompson worked three innings for the win.
White Oak 11, Daingerfield 1
DAINGERFIELD — Landon Anderson struck out six, walked one and gave up one earned run in five innings, and White Oak used six hits and six walks to earn an 11-1 win over Daingerfield.
Breyden White doubled, Tyler Puckett drove in two runs and Cayson Siegley, White, Alex Scott, Anderson and Gavin Bzdil all drove in runs for the Roughnecks.
Sabine 4, Ore City 0
LIBERTY CITY — Matt Huey struck out 13, walked two and allowed just one hit, Jace Burns homered, singled and drove in two runs and the Sabine Cardinals blanked Ore City, 4-0.
Alex Galyean and Zach Donovan drove in runs for the Cardinals.
Caden Laster had the lone hit for Ore City, a double. Maverick Main was tagged with the pitching loss.
West Rusk 12, Elysian Fields 2
NEW LONDON — Jimmie Harper homered, singled and drove in four runs, Will Jackson, Carson Martin and Bryant Mason all went deep for the Raiders and West Rusk pulled away for a 12-2 win over Elysian Fields.
Jaxon Farquhar and Xander Mason doubled for West Rusk, which scored six times in the bottom of the sixth. Farquhar had two hits and an RBI, Martin two RBI and Jackson, Bryant Mason and Carson Bobbitt an RBI apiece. Bryant Mason got the pitching win, striking out four and walking two in four innings. Jackson fanned two in two frames.
For EF in the loss, Jase Greenslate had two hits and Judson Illingworth drove in a run. Blake Merritt struck out two, walked three and gave up four earned runs on three hits in four innings.
Troup 1, Tatum 0
TROUP — Colby Turner went the distance on the mound, striking 11, walking three and scattering five hits in a shutout effort as Troup edged Tatum, 1-0.
Bradley Adams had two hits, and Turner doubled for Troup.
Mason Whiddon doubled in the loss for Tatum. Reese Milam struck out seven with no walks or earned runs allowed in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss for the Eagles.
Harmony 10, MPCH 0
HARMONY — Boston Seahorn doubled, singled twice, drove in four runs and scored three times, and will Young blanked Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill on five hits in five innings as Harmony rolled to a 10-0 win.
Young walked one and threw 45 of his 62 pitches for strikes.
Haden Johnson, Riley Patterson and Tucker Tittle all had two hits, with Patterson driving in two runs and Tittle collecting a double and an RBI. Tanner Tittle also drove in a run for the Eagles.
Beckville 15, New Summerfield 0
BECKVILLE — Colby Davidson and Lance White drove in three runs apiece, Adian Brantley tossed a three-inning one-hitter and the Beckville Bearcats rolled to a 15-0 win over New Summerfield.
Brantley struck out seven and walked one. At the plate, Davidson, Ryan Harris and Adian Harris all doubled. Brantley had two hits, and Ryan Harris drove in a run.
Union Grove 8, Leverett's Chapel 5
LEVERETT'S CHAPEL — Tyler Barkley drove in three runs for the Lions, and Carter Smith chipped in with two hits and an RBI as Union Grove notched an 8-5 win over Leverett's Chapel.
Cole Barkley, Hunter Cannon and Cooper Vestal all added RBI for the Lions. Jacob Griffin struck out 10, walked three and gave up three earned runs on four hits in 6.2 innings for the pitching win.
Gladewater 9, Mineola 6
GLADEWATER — Tanner Gothard doubled and drove in three runs, Kelton Cates added a double and two RBI and the Gladewater Bears earned a 9-6 win over Mineola.
Ben Alvarez and Austin Verner had two hits apiece for the Bears, and Verner, Hayden Torres and Zachary Polanco drove in runs. Verner struck out four, walked one and gave up no earned runs in 3.1 innings. Cates, Alvarez and Polanco also pitched for the Bears.