LUFKIN — Matthew Smith tossed a three-hitter as the Carthage Bulldogs scored a 5-2 win over the Bullard Panthers to capture the Class 4A regional quarterfinals baseball series.
The Bulldogs won the series, 2-1.
At the plate, Ty Chambers had two hits and two RBIs to lead Carthage. Connor Cuff had an RBI double.
Adding hits were Noah Paddie, Todd Register, Brooks Brewster, Braden Smith, Cale Preston and Dillon Davenport.
Register knocked in two runs.
Scoring runs were Paddie, Cuff, Brewster, Braden Smith and Davenport.
Hits by Bullard were by John Lloyd, Jachin Salas and Bryce Brannen. RBIs were from Lloyd and Brannen. Scoring runs were David Wilson and Chase Randall.
GAME 2
CARTHAGE — David Wilson worked a complete game on the mound for Bullard, striking out nine with one walk and five hits allowed as the Panthers earned a 3-2 win over Carthage to force a third-and-deciding game in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal baseball series.
Bryson Mason doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for Bullard. Dylan Fowler singled twice, and Jachin Salas and Chase Randall drove in runs for the Panthers.
Braden Smith doubled and scored once in the loss for Carthage. Cale Preston, Todd Register, Brooks Brewster and Noah Paddie all added singles, and Brewster and Connor Cuff drove in runs.
Dillon Davenport took the pitching loss. He struck out four, walked three and gave up three earned runs in seven innings.