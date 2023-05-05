EMORY — Layne Etheridge tossed a four-hitter as the Canton Eagles defeated the Sunnyvale Raiders, 2-0, on Friday to sweet their best-of-three bi-district baseball series.
Canton won Game 1, 4-2, on Thursday in Forney. The Eagles (24-5) advance to meet Liberty-Eylau, a 2-0 series winner over Van, in the area round next week.
Etheridge threw seven innings while striking out two and walking one.
Canton scored both of its run in the fourth inning on RBIs from Nathan Parker and Andrew Crowe.
Scoring runs were Jaxon Rhyne and Parker.
Etheridge and Parker each had doubles with two hits from Crowe. Rhyne added a single.
Grayson Brown pitched for the Raiders, giving up five hits and two runs. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Hunter Hitt had two singles for Sunnyvale with a hit apiece from Jordan Tamez and Nick Herrera.
In the Thursday game, Canton rallied from a 2-0 deficit for the 4-2 victory.
The Raiders took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, but the Eagles plated three runs in the top of the fifth and a single run in the sixth.
Parker got the win on the mound, going seven innings while allowing seven hits and two runs with three strikeouts and three walks.
Etheridge had double and two RBIs to pace the Eagles. Ace Reese added a double with singles from Logan Faglie, Crowe and Landon Faglie.
Logan Faglie and Brayden Norrell also knocked in runs.
Scoring runs were Logan Faglie, Reese, Parker and Landon Faglie.
Parker, Reese and Rhyne had stolen bases.
Tamez had three hits for the Raiders with two apiece from Dillon Dryman and Brown.
Brown had two RBIs with runs scored by Dryman and Garren James.