Bullard 6, Dallas Bishop Lynch 1
WHITEHOUSE — Bryce Jewell and Beckham Campbell combined on a two-hitter and Hagen Smith drove in two runs as the Bullard Panthers defeated the Dallas Bishop Lynch Friars 6-1 on Thursday in the Whitehouse Tournament.
Jewell tossed three innings, allowing one hit while striking out two. Campbell hurled the final two innings, allowing one hit while striking our four and giving up an unearned run.
The Panthers fell behind 1-0 in the fourth before scoring six runs in the top of the fifth.
Smith and Gage Wakefield each had two hits for the Panthers with Connor Carson adding a single. Along with Smith's two RBIs, Jewell, Wakefield and Carson drove in runs.
Scoring runs were Jewell, Wakefield, Carson, Chase Randall, Campbell and David Wilson.
Kilgore wins two
WHITEHOUSE — Dalton McEylea tossed a five-hit shutout as the Kilgore Bulldogs defeated Dallas Bishop Lynch 3-0 on Thursday.
In the second game, Kilgore won Huntington 10-4.
McEylea struck out five and did not walk a batter. At the plate, he had a single and a double.
Donovan Adkins had two hits with Heath Lafluer adding a single and two RBIs. Kyle Wheeler had a single.
Scoring runs were McElylea, Hunter Pipak and Wheeler.
Douglas Randall had two hits and Kade Findley added a double for the Friars. Kaleb Boyles and Michael Porter had singles.
Lafluer and Chase Lewis combined on a five-hitter. Lafluer pitched three innings, allowing five hits and four runs (3 earned). He struck out five. Lewis pitched one inning and did not allow a hit while striking out two.
Wheeler had a triple with Cade Pippen and McEylea hitting doubles.
Pippen also had a single and four RBIs. Pipak had two hits with Zach Poter adding a single.
Adkins, McEylea, Lafluer, Lewis and Porter knocking in runs.
Cody Cox had a triple for Huntington.
Alto 13, Como-Pickton 0
ALBA — Logan Rogers and Cody Watson combined on a two-hitter as the Alto Yellowjackets scored a 13-0 win over Como-Pickton on Thursday.
Rogers got the win on hill, going three innings while allowing two hits and striking out five.
Watson hurled the final inning, striking out one.
Johnny Soto was 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in two runs and scoring two runs.
Matthew Randall had a single and double and drove in three runs. He also scored a run. Isaac Carter also had two hits and drove in a run while scoring two runs.
Jackson Duplichain added a triple and knocked in two runs and scored two runs.
Alejandro Gomez and Isaack Weatherford hit doubles for the 'Jackets with Rogers adding a single.
Others scoring runs were Gomez (2), Rogers (1), Watson (1), Jackson Howell (1) and Jay Pope (1).
Jackson Monk had a double for Como-Pickton with Kobie Wright hitting a single.
Grand Saline 3, Chapel Hill 2
GRAND SALINE — The Grand Saline Indians edged the Chapel Hill Bulldogs, 3-2.
Chapel Hill banged out 10 hits, led by a 3-for-4 game by Dillon Tabb.
Adding hits for the Bulldogs were Sean Gentry, Dillon Line, Will Parker, Malcolm Passama, Aden Johnston, Mason Beck and Nathan Kinney.
Tabb and Johnston drove in runs with Line and Kameron Griffin scoring runs.
Austin Vega tossed six innings for the Bulldogs, allowing five hits and an unearned run. He struck out six and walked one.
The Indians scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Canton 9, Mount Vernon 0
GRAND SALINE — EJ Dyke threw a one-hitter, powering the Canton Eagles to a 9-0 win over Mount Vernon on Thursday.
Dyke struck out seven and walked two.
Corbin Holland had two hits and five RBIs to pace the Canton attack.
Colton Whitehead belted a double for the Eagles with Ace Reese, Dyke, Cole Vannorsdel and Peyton Stewart had singles.
Others will RBIs were Whitehead (2), Reese (1) and Vannorsdel (1).
Scoring runs were Grant Yudizky (3), Reese (2), Dyke (2), Whitehead (1) and Stewart (1).