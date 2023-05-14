CRANDALL — The Brownsboro Bears scored 5-3 win over Farmersville in a one-game Class 4A area playoff baseball game on Friday.
Brownsboro (23-7) will now face Liberty-Eylau in a best-of-three regional quarterfinals series this week. Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in Winnsboro. Game 2 is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday in Marshall. If a third game is needed it will be played following the conclusion of the second game.
L-E advanced with a 2-1 area playoff series win over Canton (11-1, 2-3, 19-15).
Against Farmersville, Jaxyn Rogers led the Bears by going 3 for 4 at the plate. He a double and two singles.
Jackson Epperson added a two-RBI triple for Brownsboro.
Ryan Padgett got the win on the mound, going four innings while allowing just one hit and three runs (1 earned) with two strikeouts and three walks. Cooper Schock recorded the save, going three innings while not allowing a hit or a run. He had five strikeouts and one walk.
Brayden Malone had the lone hit for the Farmers. Logan Dale had an RBI.
Brownsboro captured the bi-district series over North Lamar 2-1 (1-11, 7-2, 13-9).
The winner of the Brownsboro vs. Liberty-Eylau series advances to the regional semifinals to face either Aubrey or Van Alstyne.