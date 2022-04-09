Payton Stephenson knocked a home run and Brownsboro held off a Grace Community rally as the Bears defeated the Cougars 10-8 on Saturday at the GCS diamond.
The Bears led 6-0 and 10-2 before the Coogs scored five runs in the sixth and another run in the seventh before Cooper Schock got the final out for the save.
Stephenson and Landen Hatton had two hits apiece. Lane Epperson added a double with singles from Jaxyn Rogers, Aiden Green and Schock.
Stephenson and Rogers each had two RBIs with Hatton, Lane Epperson, Jackson Epperson, Ty Vasquez and Schock knocked in one run apiece.
Scoring runs were Stephenson (4), Green (2), Hatton (1), Jackson Epperson (1), Schock (1) and Alex Wood (1).
Alston Williams got the win, going five innings while allowing four hits and four runs with five strikeouts and five walks.
Cade Covington had a double for the Cougars with teammates Eli Martin, Peyton Lyon, Grant Baber, Rhodes Rayzor and Turner Thomas adding singles.
Covington knocked in three runs with one RBI each from JT Williams, Baber and Rayzor.
Scoring runs were Baber (2), Bryce Newman (1), Lyon (1), Noah Felton (1), Covington (1), Rayzor (1) and Thomas (1).