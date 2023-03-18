DALLAS — Ashton Alexander threw a no-hitter to lead the Brook Hill Guard to a 10-0 win over the Dallas Shelton Chargers on Saturday in a TAPPS Division III District 2 baseball game.
Alexander struck out six and walked three in the five-inning game.
Cade Chesley and Lex Rich had doubles for the Guard.
Rich had two hits and three RBIs with Dylan Malone adding a single and two RBIs.
Other Guard players adding hits were Jabin Moore, Andrew Sims and Ben Crutsinger. Also with runs batted in were Sims and Crutsinger.
Scoring runs for Brook Hill were Chesley (2), David Sims (2), Moore (1), Malone (1), Rich (1), Samuel Williams (1), Andrew Sims (1) and Blake Whitten (1).
Chesley, Moore and Malone had stolen bases.
On Thursday, Brook Hill beat Dallas Shelton 9-2 in Bullard. The Guard scored five runs in the first inning en route to the win.
Chesley and Ben Braatz combined on a five-hitter.
Chesley pitched six innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out six and walking two. Braatz hurled one inning, giving up one hit and one walk.
David Sims, Malone and Williams each had doubles for the Guard.
David Sims had three hits with Malone contributing two. Other hits were from Moore, Chesley and Braatz.
RBIs were from Williams (3), Malone (2), David Sims (2) and Andrew Sims (1).
Braatz, Moore and David Sims each had stolen bases.
Brook Hill (12-3, 2-0) is scheduled to host Carrollton Prince of Peace at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Chargers (9-7-2, 2-2) are slated to host Dallas Covenant at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.