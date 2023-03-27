Rockwall-Heath broke open a close game with a six-run sixth inning en route to an 8-1 win over Tyler Legacy on Monday in a District 10-6A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The win moves the Hawks to 14-7-1 overall and 3-2 in district, while the Red Raiders fall to 8-9-1 and 1-2.
The game was tight until that big inning for the Hawks.
Tyler Priest and Landon Miller had two hits each for the Red Raiders, while Landon Brown added an RBI single.
Rockwall-Heath was led by pitcher Landry Powell, who tossed five innings while giving up five hits and one run with nine strikeouts and one walk. Ethan Atchley hurled the final two innings while holding Tyler Legacy hitless with three strikeouts.
Collin Adams led off the game with a triple for the Hawks while also scoring the first run when he came home on a sacrifice fly by Drew Smith.
The Red Raiders tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first as Priest singled to left, stole second and came home on Brown's RBI single to right-center.
The Hawks went on top 2-1 in the second as Collin Liles singled to right and was sacrificed to second by Hunter Bulin. After another out, Preston Lewis singled to bring home Liles.
Adams led Rockwall-Heath with three hits, while Smith, Brady Ladusau and Liles had two hits each. Adding hits were Caleb Hoover, the Hawks quarterback who has also committed to Oklahoma State for baseball, Bulin and Lewis.
Ladusau and Smith had two RBIs each with Adams, Liles, Lewis and Peyton Wingfield knocked in runs.
Tyler Legacy had some nice defensive plays, notably from shortstop Luke Davis, third baseman Walker Freeman, rightfielder Cooper Moore, first baseman Tye Arden and center fielder Priest.
Lucas Grundy was the starter on the mound for the Red Raiders, going six innings while giving up 11 hits and eight runs, of which only three were earned. He had four strikeouts and one walk.
Camden Howard pitched the final inning for Tyler Legacy, allowing one hit.
Priest had three stolen bases with one each from Miller and Moore.
The two teams will play again on Friday in Heath (801 Laurence Dr., Heath, 75032). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.