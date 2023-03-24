The Arlington Colts scored seven runs in the seventh inning to rally by the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders, 13-8, on Friday in a non-district baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Red Raiders fall to 8-8-1 on the season, while the Colts improve to 13-5-2.
Landon Brown, Lucas Grundy and Landon Miller had doubles for the Red Raiders.
Gavyn Smith had a homer and drove in four runs for the Colts.
The Red Raiders return to play on Monday, hosting Rockwall-Heath at Mike Carter Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Colts are scheduled to host Arlington Bowie at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Hallsville 6, Tyler 1
HALLSVILLE — Jack Holladay homered, tripled and drove in two runs, Kaden Akin dominated on the hill for the Bobcats and Hallsville knocked off the Tyler Lions, 6-1, on Friday in a District 15-5A baseball game.
The Lions scored in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead before the Bobcats plated two in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Trentan Johnson added a triple for Hallsville, and Laker McPherson, Blake Cox and Zane Holder drove in runs.
Akin struck out 11, walked one and allowed just three hits and no earned runs in seven full innings.
Dante Martinez, Tory Howland and Makavion Potts had registered hits for the Lions. Howland also drove in Ja'Davion Lacy for the Lions' run. Lacy also had a stolen base.
Felipe Velazquez pitched for Tyler, going six innings while allowing seven hits and six runs (5 earned). He struck out two and walked one.
The Lions (2-11-2, 0-4) are scheduled to host Marshall at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Hallsville (11-5-1, 4-0) is scheduled to host Whitehouse at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
West Rusk 11, Troup 1
TROUP — Kullen Tavarez worked five strong innings on the mound, Xander Mason drove in two runs for the Raiders and West Rusk earned an 11-1 win over Troup.
Tavarez struck out three, walked three and allowed no earned runs on three hits for the pitching win.
Jason Reasoner had two hits and an RBI, and Jimmie Harper, Darren Nix, Baylee Hughes and Ty Harper all drove in runs for the Raiders.
Ty Lovelady drove in Troup's lone run.
Tatum 2, Arp 1
TATUM — Landen Tovar struck out eight, walked one and gave up one earned run, helping his own cause at the plate with a triple and an RBI as the Tatum Eagles edged Arp, 2-1.
The triple was the lone hit for Tatum, which scored both of its runs in the bottom of the third. Cooper Whiteus and Landon Estrada also scored for the Eagles.
Colton Cross struck out 14 with no walks and two earned runs allowed for Arp. Jackson Cavazos had two hits, and Julian Barocio drove in a run.
Hawkins 14, Leverett's Chapel 4
HAWKINS — Braden Adams tripled, doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs to go along with a strong outing on the mound as Hawkins earned a 14-4 win over Leverett's Chapel.
Adams struck out eight, walked five and allowed no earned runs in five innings.
Braden Givens tripled and drove in a run for the Hawks. Asa Stone doubled and plated one run. Dawsun Pruitt had two hits, Tilar Maberry two hits and two RBI, Marshall White an RBI and Aiden Colley two hits and two RBI.
Big Sandy 10, Union Hill 1
BETTIE — Kayden Smith struck out nine, walked two and allowed just one hit in four innings on the hill, and Whitson Cox doubled, singled and drove in three runs to pace the offense as Big Sandy rolled to a 10-0 win over Union Hill.
Kayden Smith doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for the Wildcats. Hunter Reneau added a double, single and RBI. Tyson Tapley doubled and drove in a run, and Caden Bixler finished with a single and two RBI.