Driving down Jacksonville Highway the other day, I saw an older man walking to his curb to pick up a newspaper. I thought as much as things change, they can stay the same. Newspapers have always meant a lot to me.
Scholars commonly credit the ancient Romans with publishing the first newspaper, Acta Diurna, or daily doings, in 59 BC. Although no copies of this paper have survived, it is widely believed to have published chronicles of events, assemblies, births, deaths, and daily gossip.
America’s first independent newspaper, the New England Courant, still in business today as The Hartford Courant, was published by Benjamin Franklin’s older brother in 1721. By the start of the Revolutionary War in 1775, there were 37 independent newspapers keeping the colonists informed.
For all the technology since, in the world today, there is still something special and irreplaceable about being able to pick up and read news at your own convenience. And nowhere can one better find this than in a hometown newspaper. Sometimes when I walk by a newspaper or magazine stand, I do it so hurriedly that I fail to see the real picture.
There’s another one. It’s behind all the nice, pretty photos on the front page.
When I was a young writer 100 years ago — OK, well, 40 — I worked as an editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. I’m a “Cowtown” native, but East Texas is home now. Still, memories of those times warm me, such as my journalism professor, JoAnn Dickerson, a legend in her own right, who said to me one day, “You know, if you could learn to write a lede, you’d be dangerous.”
And my dear friends who kept the paper running night and day, the high-jinks 1960s and ‘70s escapades of my paste-up buddies, Harlow, Henry and Charlie Brown (yes, that really was his name), and Big Jim, the cameraman who shot the pages to make the plates that went on the presses. Now, they were characters! Perhaps it’s a story I shouldn’t tell, but I’ve waited years to tell it and many swore it was true.
My beloved paste-up buds on the third floor were avid fishermen. So much so that they’d bring their poles to work and go to a lake after. During slack times when waiting for copy on Saturday nights, they developed a favorite pastime. It seems one Halloween one of them had a leftover rubber spider. Attaching it to the end of a string with paste-up precision, they would lower it from the window to The Worth Theatre line which extended around the corner right below them…right on top of some well-dressed lady’s shoulder. Upon seeing this spider and the expected reaction, they’d reel it up so fast it was hard to know from whence it came! Eventually, with the fear that some evening an angry husband would appear at the paper, they gave up the practice.
Then there was the more settled story of Amon Carter, Jr. and the crotchety old fellow who ran a cash register in classifieds. Notorious for taking money from the register, Amon was finally berated by this man one day who said something to the effect, “You can’t just do this, I’ve got to know how much you are taking, I can’t balance things this way!” What bravery, I’d have been terrified to speak! But, grudgingly he agreed, and the next day only a white slip of paper was found in the register. Opening it, the man read, “I took it all.” Signed, Amon.
And my friend JJ, who kept the typesetters running and did maintenance and anything asked of him during his loyal, longtime career there. He would mow the grass at the South Plant where the presses were and which was home to “Rusty,” the Carter family’s prize longhorn steer. We all loved Rusty, but JJ always said, “That’s the laziest steer ever, he won’t even move, I have to mow around him.” This was true (and Rusty also had stock-picking talents), but he was part of the charm like the giant printing presses. On tour after tour, everyone wanted one thing…to hear that bell ring and see those presses rolling. It was pure romance.
The landmark Star-Telegram building was sold in 2011, but the first floor does house a museum area. Some of my friends retired with the coming of the Macintosh, thus more fishing time. In 1993, we sold some of our video display terminals to the Tyler paper, and I followed them. It was the best decision I ever made. I can tell you more of what this business means to me, but I know of someone who can say it far better.
“It’s just a newspaper,” said a somewhat bumbling copy boy in the old movie “-30-,” a 1959 film directed and produced by, and starring, Jack Webb. In the “olden days,” -30- was typed to signify the end of a story. With William Conrad as the crusty old city editor, it depicts a day in the life of metropolitan newspaper. With several days of heavy rain, the staff is struggling with covering the crisis of a child trapped in a storm drain amidst their own personal matters.
Threatening to quit his job at the fictitious newspaper in “-30-”, the boy mutters the words, “What is it? A newspaper, that’s all. Have you ever seen one on a day like this?” Conrad turns to him and says, “Well, for once, you’re right, stupid. Do you know what people use these for? They roll them up and swat their puppies with them; they shred them up and pack their china in them when they move; they spread them on the floor when they paint; they wrap fish in them or they pile up in the garage until someone declares them a fire hazard.
“But, this also happens to be a couple more things,” he says, gently unfolding the paper. “It’s got print on it that tells the stories that hundreds of good men (and women) all over the world have broken their backs to get. It gives a lot of information to a lot of people who wouldn’t have known about these things if we hadn’t taken the time to tell them. It’s the sum total of the work of a lot of guys who don’t quit.
“Yeah...it’s a newspaper, that’s all. And it only costs 10 cents, that’s all. And if you only read the comic section or the want ads, it’s still the best buy for your money in the world.” As Conrad bids the boy farewell, he places the paper under his arm and says, “Here...you’ll probably want something to read on the way home.”
This movie was released in 1960 and set sometime during the early ‘50s. Since that time, the cost of newspapers has of course increased, but to me, it’s still the best buy for the money in the world and I’m glad about those guys and gals who don’t quit and make the papers come to life, whether digitally or in print. They don’t hear it often enough, but they’re the best.