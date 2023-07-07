PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Bailey Tardy picked a good time and a beautiful location to play her best golf.
Tardy made eagle on the par-5 sixth hole at Pebble Beach for the second straight day as part of a torrid start to her second round Friday in the U.S. Women’s Open, and she held steady the rest of the way for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead among the early starters.
She fit the profile of a 36-hole leader at a historic Women’s Open in which the stars have been nearly as absent as the sun behind a constant marine layer over the Monterey Peninsula.
Tardy is a 26-year-old rookie on the LPGA Tour who has made only four cuts this year, her best finish a tie for 23rd in Hawaii. Her only professional victory was two years ago on the LPGA’s developmental tour. She is No. 455 in the women’s world ranking.
And she was not the least bit surprised when she walked off the 18th green at 7-under 137, leading Allisen Corpuz (70) and Hyo Joo Kim (71) by two shots.
“I’ve always believed in myself to win any tournament that I enter,” said Tardy, who played in college at Georgia. “I’m good enough to be here, and I’ve been on the LPGA, so I feel like I definitely have the game to hang with the best in the world.”
The best in the world have some work to do.
Rose Zhang, already considered among the elite from her astonishing amateur record while at Stanford and from winning her first LPGA Tour start as a pro, at least kept herself in the game. After a rocky start with a pair of sloppy bogeys, Zhang converted a pair of key birdie putts around the turn and had a 71 to easily made the cut.
Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson played in the afternoon and were making strides toward at least staying in the game. Ko was coming off a 79, her worst score by four shots in a U.S. Open. Korda, No. 2 in the world, opened with a 76.
Tardy has been a bit of a hard-luck case getting to the LPGA Tour, once missing out on a card by $343 on what is now the Epson Tour and twice more having close calls.
The belief never wavered, especially as far as she hits it. Her approach up the steep hill to the sixth green settled 4 feet away — she holed a 15-foot eagle putt on Thursday.