The NASCAR Cup Series will have to race another day.
Unrelenting rain and a not-promising forecast on Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway has forced NASCAR to postpone the weekend’s Cup race to Monday in Dover, Delaware, the sanctioning body announced.
The green flag is now scheduled to wave at 11 a.m. (Central) Monday. Fans can watch it on FS1 and listen to it on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio and PRN.
Other schedule notes for Monday: The drivers meeting is canceled. The garage will open for fans at the racetrack at 8 a.m., and driver introductions will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch, last week’s winner at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, will start on the pole Monday.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell will also be on the first row, with Ford drivers Ryan Blaney starting third, Brad Keselowski (fourth), Chris Buescher (fifth) and Chase Briscoe (sixth).
Bad weather has certainly changed the Cup Series weekend at Dover: Rain canceled Saturday’s Cup qualifying session, and the threat of storms prompted NASCAR to move the race’s start time up an hour to noon Sunday to no avail.
This marks the third time in the last five years that rain has pushed the Cup race to Monday. Postponement also occurred in 2019 and 2022.
In a stretch of dry weather on Saturday afternoon, the Xfinity Series fit in its race this weekend. Ryan Truex, the younger brother of former Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., earned his first win in a national series as a result.
©2023 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.