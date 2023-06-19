ARLINGTON — The rigid brace holding Jacob deGrom’s right elbow at a 90-degree angle doesn’t look awfully comfortable. It doesn’t help, either, that he can’t lift his newborn son Nolan without an assist from his wife.
But despite the newfound limitations that come with his surgically-repaired elbow, the Texas Rangers ace looked and sounded relieved on Sunday morning at Globe Life Field, the first time he’d met with reporters since he underwent season-ending ulnar collateral ligament repair surgery on June 12. He certainly looked more upbeat than the last time he met with media, on the day the Rangers announced his injury.
There’s now a tangible rehabilitation plan. The unknowns are far fewer. He’s back in the Rangers’ clubhouse surrounded by teammates. He can move forward.
“The hardest part is behind me,” deGrom said. “[I was] dreading going and getting it done, but it’s over with. I look forward to doing all the rehab stuff to get back out there.”
DeGrom, who signed a five-year, $185 million deal with Texas in December, is expected to miss the rest of this season and most of 2024. His goal is to return to action by August of next year. The rehab is slow-going as of now — just some minor hand and arm movements — and he’s locked into the brace for another three weeks. After that, deGrom said, it’ll start to accelerate.
He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2010, shortly after he was drafted by the New York Mets. He knows what it takes to come back. He also knows it’s a process that can’t be rushed.
“It’s going to be a slow start,” said deGrom, who’ll spend five days a week rehabbing at TMI Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington. “but being able to come in here and be around the guys definitely makes it easier. You’re not sitting by yourself, you still feel like you’re somewhat part of the team.”
DeGrom watched Saturday’s game vs. the Blue Jays from the Rangers’ bullpen. Because of the delicate nature of his million-dollar-arm, he’s still too much of a liability to have standing around the dugout mid game. One step at a time.
“It’s good to see him smiling a bit more,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “This was a tough deal that he went through, trying to get to a point where he can get back on the mound. Obviously it didn’t work out. I think surgery was a bit of relief for him, although he was disappointed.”
The two-time Cy Young award winner hopes to help the team however he can. He won’t travel with the Rangers, but when they’re home at Globe Life, he’ll do his rehab in the mornings so he can be around the team in the afternoon and evenings. If another pitcher has any questions on opposing hitters or teams, deGrom said, he’s open to breaking things down.
“Anytime you have somebody with experience around these pitchers that maybe has another idea or way to talk to them, that’s valuable,” Bochy said. “He’s a great teammate, a joy to have him around. I think he’ll keep these guys loose; he’s been through a lot playing in New York. These ups and downs, he can help these young pitchers.”
Everyone else, in turn, might be able to help out deGrom, too.
“It definitely makes it way easier to be around,” deGrom said. “and not just isolated.”
