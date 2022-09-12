Summer is winding down and fall is right around the corner. This new season brings many families back to a busy routine with school back in session and extra-curricular activities multiple nights during the week equals a stressful beginning to fall. Reset your home and your kitchen to start the new school year off right without too much stress. As the new school-year approaches here are a few tips for Back-To-School Success:
If you make one change this school year to help with the busyness, wash, chop, and store fruits and veggies so they are ready to eat raw or cook with little to no prep. There are some fruits, such as berries, that should be washed just before eating, but so many of them can be prepped ahead of time. Not only will this save you time for meals and snacks, but you’ll be feeling good when you enjoy more fruits and vegetables.
Don’t go overboard with meal planning. If you meal-plan already and it works for you, then skip to the next tip! But for those of you who could use some help in this area, stay with me. One of my favorite ways to meal plan is to write out my meals on a scratch sheet of paper. Don’t label it with the days of the week- just the meal names/components. This way you can select what sounds good for dinner during the week vs feeling forced you have to eat the one meal selected for that day. In addition, give yourself a “Clean out the Fridge Night.” This allows family members to select what they want to eat based on what you have available. This is a great way to get rid of leftovers and reduce food waste, too! Lastly, when it comes to meal planning, be sure you are aware of what you have going on each night. If you’re hopping from piano lessons to soccer games then to Girl Scouts, you might need a bento-box style to-go meal vs a big meal at home.
Do your kids come running to the kitchen saying “I’m hungry!” soon before dinner is ready? Before the meal is served, offer up fresh cut vegetables and some dip such as ranch or hummus. This allows parents to be in control of what is offered, AND (most) kids will start snacking on them to tide them over until dinner is ready. This is a great tip to encourage more consumption of produce in our households.
Create fuel stations in your kitchen which are food-storage areas (refrigerator and pantry) where kids can easily reach for nutritious snacks and meal components. Reorganize your food storage areas with better-for-you options that can make snack time and packing those school-lunches MUCH easier. For example- your pantry might have fruit cups in 100% juice, dried fruit, and whole grain crackers. Your refrigerator might have yogurt, fresh cut fruits and vegetables, and protein that is prepped and ready to eat.
Give yourself grace! Remember to do what works for YOU and YOUR family- don’t try and do everything that an influencer on Instagram is doing. You’ll find a routine and gain confidence in feeding your family.For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.