Gardening can be a wonderful hobby and filling your garden with plants you started yourself from seeds can be so fulfilling and rewarding. You may think growing from seed is difficult and is too time consuming ... not so. Hopefully, those apprehensions can be eliminated with some easy tips. Basically all you need to know is what you want to grow, the light required to grow, and the number of days to germinate. This should be provided on your seed packet. With a sunny window or a grow light, a few containers, and a good starter mix, you will be on your way to a very rewarding experience!
You will want to start your seeding process indoors due to the uncertainties of the weather. Your seed season is normally a short one. There is nothing more exciting than watching a seedling push up through the soil. There will immediately be a bond between you and nature!
Some of the materials you will need are:
- Containers can be easy, efficient, and time saving by purchasing self watering seed starting kits. This can be an inexpensive and very successful way to do it. Other options are flats with individual cells, egg cartons, or peat pots.
- Transplanting mix — a good potting soil will do but a mix specifically for young seedlings is better.
- Seeds of your choosing
- Plastic bags or plastic wrap
- Spritzer (mister) for water
- Fertilizer — balance all purpose such as 5-10-5, 20-20-20 (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium)
- Plant labels
Now you are ready to get started! Put about 3-4 seeds per pod or cell with your germinating mix. Keep your soil damp but not wet. Create a moisture dome with something that will hold your plastic up off the soil. A plastic bag can be cut and draped over the seed tray. Your seed packet will provide all the information you will need to successfully sow your seeds. After your seeds germinate, they will have to be moved from their controlled environment inside to their new location outside. You will want to move them outside to a covered porch to “toughen” the plants. Protect them from the wind. Within a week move them to where they receive more sunlight. After two weeks, they are ready to plant! Hopefully by now the temperatures have warmed and you can plant them in your garden site. You will want your soil temperature to be greater than 50 degrees. Be sure to fertilize your soil and identify your plants with labels.
Be patient. Soon you will be picking your own vegetables. It will be so exciting to sit down for dinner to eat what you have grown ... beans, onions, tomatoes, peppers, and melons. Growing your own plants will not only save you money but encourage you take on other gardening opportunities.
The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.