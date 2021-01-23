After Friday's big road win, Tyler Legacy coach Kevin Walker was leery of how his Red Raiders would perform just a few hours later in consecutive games.
The Red Raiders allayed Walker's worries with a quick start en route to an 89-48 victory over the Mesquite Skeeters i a District 10-6A basketball game at the Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
"We talked in the locker room after the game (Friday, a 51-47 win) — Rockwall was a huge win for us, going on the road in this district beating anybody is hard enough, and to go beat Rockwall, a well-coached, tough team (was a good win)," Walker said, "Our kids battled and battled for 32 minutes and stuck together. I couldn't have been more proud. ... We talked and said, 'We are going to enjoy this on the bus ride home, but we have to wake up (Saturday) and get ready to go. ... We were a little concerned going in after emotional high win for ys over Rockwall. Obviously they came out and I guess they thought 'why are you worrying coach?'"
Against Mesquite, the Red Raiders hit 10 of their first 11 shots to take a 28-0 lead with 20 seconds left in the first quarter. After D.J. McJimson's 3-pointer to end the initial period, Legacy scored the first 12 points of the second quarter for a 40-3 advantage.