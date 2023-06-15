Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.