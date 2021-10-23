It was a celebratory type of day for TJC's Homecoming.
The school honored its national championship baseball team by presenting their World Series rings.
The Apache football team then followed with a surprising easy 42-14 win over No. 15 Blinn College in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference game on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Tyler Junior College offensive line was opening up holes on a Buccaneer defense that held Trinity Valley to 14 points last week.
Azhaud Dingle displayed his speed, balance and power through the day, including taking a pitch on a 35-yard rumble into the end zone. For the game the sophomore from Bayonee, New Jersey rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He also scored on a 2-yard dash. Torrance Burgess added an 8-yard TD run.
Tyler quarterback General Booty tossed two touchdown passes — 24 yards to Jordan Wallace and a 22-yard to Kelly Akharaiyi, who layed out in the end zone to snag the ball.
Booty was 11 of 26 for 191 yards with an interception.
TJC also scored via special teams as Kywon Morgan returned a kickoff 62 yards for a TD.
Kicker Matthew O'Brien was 6 for 6 on extra point attempts.
Defensively, the Apaches held the Bucs to 93 total yards in the first half as TJC took a 14-0 halftime lead.
Also, Derriun Thompson, a sophomore DB from Prescott, Arkansas, picked off two passes. Jaylon Shelton, the freshman from West Rusk High School, also had an interception.
Blinn used three quarterback to try and get on track, but was held to 14 points. Jaylan Walker scored on a 15-yard run in with 6:57 on the clock in the third quarter and Keyondrick Douglas scored on a 9-yard TD pass frm Logan McDougald.
Alejandro Quintero, the Tyler Grace Community graduate, displayed his strong leg on kickoffs and he made both of his PAT attempts.
In other SWCJC results: Navarro 61, No. 8 Trinity Valley 40; Cisco 38, No. 5 New Mexico Military 19; Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 64, Gordon's Sports Academy 0; and No. 7 Snow (Utah) 43, Kilgore 21.
The Apaches' final two regular season games are on the road, traveling to Cisco next Saturday for a 3 p.m. contest, followed by a Nov. 6 game at Kilgore College (also 3 p.m.)
BASEBALL TEAM
The TJC baseball team, coached by Doug Wren, was presented their national championship rings during a ceremony at CTMF Mike Carter Field earlier Saturday. The Apaches won their sixth NJCAA Division III World Series championship in the spring in Greeneville, Tennessee.
They were also introduced to the Homecoming crowd at the football game between the first and second quarters.
HOMECOMING COURT
Crowned Homecoming Queen was Caitlyn Daye (representing Apache Chiefs) and the Homecoming King was Kameron Bryant (representing Apache Chiefs).
Phi Theta Kappa was the winner of the Warrior Spirit Award. All student clubs and organizations participated in Homecoming Week activities for the honor.
Also, the student organizations gathered more than 4,088 supplies and food that will be donated to the Student Resource Center, located in Pirtle Technology.