More than 600 runners and their supporters gathered at Bergfeld Park early Saturday morning for the Tyler Azalea Run.

The 1K, 5K and 10K courses started at College Street at the park, where runners took off on a combination of pavement and brick streets with rolling hills. The run, which was created in 1984, is held in conjunction with the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail, which officially kicked off Friday and lasts through April 9. As they ran or walked, participants enjoyed the view of countless colorful azaleas, tulips, dogwood, wisteria and more in the historic neighborhoods of Tyler.

The popular attraction for locals and tourists alike brings an estimated 200,000 visitors to the city each spring.

Organizers said they were proud to continue the longstanding tradition of “running through the azaleas” and considered Saturday’s event a perfect way to kick off the spring season.

The day began with free breakfast, an opening ceremony with music, entertainment, prayer, a performance of the national anthem, and more. Next, participants were led into warmups before the races began.

The first race was a 1K for children. Some kids ran solo while others were joined by a parent. Next came the 5K and 10K races which began at the same time.

Brett Klesitz was the first 5K finisher at 17 minutes and 3 seconds. Addison Mathews was the first female winner, crossing the finish line after 20 minutes and 56 seconds.

In the 10K, Carson Vickroy finished first overall with a time of 32 minutes and 28 seconds. Mallory Meredith was the first female to finish the 10K, at 40 minutes and 23 seconds.

After everyone finished the race, organizers recognized the top 3 overall male and female finishers in the 5K and 10K with a commemorative award and a gift card. The top 3 finishers in each age group from 14 and under to 80-plus also received an award. All runners, including children, received medals as well.

Race proceeds benefit local charity Children’s Village, which is a Christian children’s home that helps Northeast Texas children who are neglected, abused or homeless.

For full race results, visit my.raceresult.com/237251 or tylerazalearun.com.