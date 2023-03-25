There is a new way to enjoy the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail in Tyler.

This year, Cowboys Carriages is offering carriage rides for community members and tourists to enjoy the trails without walking or driving. The carriages are led by horses and are offered daily.

Rides will begin at Bergfeld Park with pickup on College Street. The rides will be available daily now through Sunday, April 9. Carriage rides will run on that Easter Sunday, unless there is rain.

Prices will range from $5 being the shortest ride, about 5 to 7 minutes, and going up to $30 each for about 20 to 25 minutes.

Children 3 and under are free. The owner said children are welcome to sit up front with the driver and help ‘drive’ the carriages, something kids have been known to love.

There are two carriages, one that holds four comfortably, and the other holds 12 to 14 people.

Reservations are available, but only for parties of six or more. Call Cowboys Carriages at 903-681-2647 to make reservations, if needed.