A rainstorm held off long enough Friday morning to celebrate the 64th annual Azalea & Spring Flower Trail ribbon cutting ceremony.

The wind chimes at The Pyron Garden in Tyler were ringing and the sun was shining as Azalea District homeowners and other community members gathered to celebrate one of the city’s biggest tourist attractions.

The event served as a kickoff for the trail that lasts through April 9. It has been a long-standing tradition to hold the ceremony at the garden, located at 212 West Dobbs, which is owned by Joan Pyron.

“Joan wanted to be sure we pointed out that this is God’s garden,” said Susan Travis, vice president of tourism and servicing at Visit Tyler. “That’s why God always gives us great weather so we can do this. She says every little bloom is a love note from God.”

Travis said she appreciates Pyron’s generosity to open up her beautiful garden and home to visitors each year.

“This is an exciting day and time of year,” said Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Pat Stacey, who delivered opening remarks at the ceremony. “... This is one of our landmark events (that allows visitors) to experience the beauty, the charm, the character that makes up Tyler against the setting of floral and great blooms.”

Stacey said not only is the trail a beautiful attraction, it also benefits Tyler’s economy as the estimated 200,000 visitors will spend money on lodging, food, attractions, shopping and more benefiting local businesses and the city as a whole.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren said the trail is always “an exciting time every year.”

“What we have is everything just popping, azaleas for a couple weeks now … it’s just been a beautiful sight,” he said.

According to Travis, the homeowners make the trail the success it is.

“They regularly increase their azalea plantings and spend countless hours making sure their yards are spotless for the eyes of visitors,” she said.

Over 600 homes are featured along the 10-mile trail, which has grown significantly over the years. The first-ever trail featured about 60 homes on a 5-mile route, according to Visit Tyler.

Along with azaleas, the trail features other colorful blooms including tulips, wisteria, dogwood, and more. Some of the thick towing azaleas at older homes on the trail date back to the 1930s and ‘40s, according to Visit Tyler.

The 2023 Texas Rose Festival Queen Laura Elaine Bryan cut the ribbon to officially kick off the season.

The Tyler Legacy High School Good Vibrations group performed for attendees, singing “Good Vibrations,” “Can the Circle Be Unbroken” and more.

Dr. Michael Gossett, lead pastor at Green Acres Baptist Church, delivered the prayer.

Also on hand for the event were the 2023 Rose City Ambassadors, 18 students from Smith County area schools who are serving as volunteers with Visit Tyler this year. The ambassadors include Anya Arseienko, Alexander Bergfeld, Clark Carter, Reese Cooper, Robby Dowdell, Naomi Fenton, Avery Greer, Catelin Khalaf, Noah Kimmel, Eli Mahfood, Morgan Miller, Antonio Pereda, Namarie Perez, Luannie Perez, Addison Petty, Wilson Smith, Lena Squyres, and Amelia (Mia) Turner.

For more information or to see a full list of events happening in conjunction with the trail, visit www.tylerazaleatrail.com.