KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bubba Wallace was so comfortable cruising around Kansas Speedway on Sunday that he told his team over the radio in the closing laps that he didn't want to know who was chasing him or how far back they might be.
He probably would have smiled knowing it was his boss.
Denny Hamlin managed to trim into Wallace's lead down the stretch, but the co-owner with Michael Jordan of the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing ultimately ran out of time. Wallace took the checkered flag for his second NASCAR Cup Series victory, and made it back-to-back weeks that a non-playoff driver won a postseason race.
"I knew Denny was going to be strong," Wallace said after climbing out of his car and throwing a little shade at his many detractors. "It's cool to beat the boss, but man, we were just lights-out. Once we got to the lead, it was a lot of fun."
Wallace got around playoff contender Alex Bowman for the lead with 67 laps to go, then built a 2-second cushion over a parade of drivers in the title hunt, each trying to earn the win that would ensure their spot in the round of eight.
Hamlin wound up at the front of it, finishing second to climb into third in the playoff standings.
"I was driving as hard as I could," said Hamlin, who had no qualms about passing his own driver for the win. "Nothing will ever come free when you're driving for me. If you think I'm going to let you win, you better find another team."
Wallace, who became the 18th different driver to reach victory lane this season, also won during last year's playoffs at Talladega, when he was likewise out of the title picture. And his victory Sunday came after Erik Jones, who also missed out on the postseason this year, won a chaotic race a week ago at Darlington.
"Just so proud of this team, so proud of the effort that they put in each and every week," said Wallace, who won in the same No. 45 car that Kurt Busch drove to victory at Kansas earlier this year. "They work their tails off and I'm so proud."
Busch stepped out of the ride while dealing with a concussion. He was quick to tweet his congratulations.
Bell finished third and Bowman fourth with playoff outsider Martin Truex Jr. in fifth. William Byron, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez — all firmly in the playoff hunt — rounded out the top 10.
Bell was the only driver to clinch a spot in the next round on points. The other 11 are up for grabs heading to Bristol.
"I'm very happy that we're finally getting the results that this team deserves," Bell said. "Our speed has been there all year. I feel like we've given up a lot of good finishes. Hopefully we can build on this and keep rolling."
Kevin Harvick spent the week ruing an inferno that ruined his playoff opener, and led to renewed discussions of safety in the Next Gen car. But it was the aerodynamics of the car that ruined Sunday and left his playoff hopes in peril.
The trouble began when Harvick was caught four-wide shortly after a competition caution. Ross Chastain drifted in front of him, took the air off Harvick's nose and made him loose. The three-time Kansas winner touched the wall out of Turn 4, then hit hard again across the start-finish line, leaving him with heavy damage to the right side.
"It is what it is," said Harvick, who has failed to finish three straight races for the first time in a Cup careers panning 782 starts. "We were racing to win anyway today, so that's what we will do again next week."
Tyler Reddick's brilliant weekend, which included his first pole on an oval, also ended in the first stage when his right rear tire went down. That sent his No. 8 sliding into the wall, breaking the upper control arm in the right front.
"We leave here with not a lot of points," Reddick said, "so we're going to fight hard at Bristol."
Stage 2 was just as frustrating to playoff hopefuls. Many had problems on pit road, including Kyle Busch, who not only had a penalty for an uncontrolled tire but later spun into the grass and went a lap down. Busch finished 26th and fell below the playoff cut line along with Harvick, Chase Briscoe and Austin Dillon.
Busch trails Suarez by six points and Reddick and Austin Cindric by two heading to Bristol. Dillon is another point back.
JTG Daugherty Racing learned that longtime team member JR Hollar died early Sunday. He was 57. The cause was not disclosed. ... Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also had a right rear tire go down while running near the front, then Harrison Burton and Corey LaJoie wrecked on the restart. ... Hamlin overcame a penalty for equipment during a pit stop.
The final race in the round is Saturday night on the concrete at Bristol, where Busch won the Cup race on dirt in April.
Gragson wins rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity race at Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Noah Gragson outran the rain and Justin Allgaier to win the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Kansas Speedway.
Gragson survived a two-lap shootout to win the second stage, after which the race was considered official. He used a great restart after the race's first caution to assume the lead and held the advantage when rain caused the caution flags to come out with eight laps left in the stage.
"We did our job," Gragson said. "I know rain-shortened races get kind of overlooked, but we weren't in contention and we put ourselves in contention when the time was right. I think that's the most important thing, We were able to pull it out."
After some back-and-forth, NASCAR called the race official. Gragson won for the 10th time in the series, fifth time this season and second straight week after a dramatic victory at Darlington. Before Saturday, Kansas Speedway was the only track where he failed to record a top-10 finish.
"The goal is to make it to Phoenix and the final four, and it's a challenge to make it to Phoenix," Gragson said. "Right now the top of our mind is playoff points, stage wins, race wins and getting a stage two win and race win, those are really big."
Allgaier finished second, followed by points leader Ty Gibbs. The Xfinity Series regular season will conclude next week at Bristol.
After running six laps under caution, NASCAR officials restarted the race with two laps left in the stage to give the drivers the opportunity not to finish the race under caution.
The rain arrived soon after the stage ended, with NASCAR red-flagging the race and bringing the cars back to pit road.
"I knew the rain was coming hard. I was just hoping we could get to halfway. Honestly I really didn't want to go back to green for those last two laps of the stage," Gragson said. "We did it and it ended up working out."
It was the elements that provided the most drama Saturday. Weather was a concern before the race got underway, as NASCAR officials bumped up the green flag time by about 20 minutes.
The first stage was run without any incident. Gibbs jumped out to the lead on the opening lap and led the entire first stage.
Gibbs ran into Allgaeir coming off the final turn. It ultimately didn't cause either driver a place, but both cars would've been damaged had the race continued. Gibbs apologized for his role in the incident.
"Before I made contact with Justin, I felt like I hit the wall harder than I did. I got mad and hit him in the door and the stupid part is it hurt my car more than it hurt his," Gibbs said. "It's just inexcusable for me and I'm very disappointed in my actions and I apologize to him."
Power wins IndyCar championship; Palou wins season finale
MONTEREY, Calif. — IndyCar's intense season came to a nail-biting end in which Team Penske's superstars duked it out for the title and the future of the race winner clouded once again.
Will Power beat Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden by 16 points for the Australian to win his second IndyCar title, and the 16th national championship for Roger Penske. He finished third on Sunday at Laguna Seca Raceway, a spot behind crestfallen Newgarden.
But the win went to outgoing IndyCar champion Alex Palou, who has been entangled in a messy legal battle in negotiations and a courtroom over his 2023 rights. Chip Ganassi Racing says it picked up next year's option on the Spaniard; McLaren Racing says it has Palou under contract.
Palou insisted in July he'd be a McLaren driver next season, but as he celebrated his only win of the season, with owner Chip Ganassi behind him, Palou sounded far less certain. But he did indicate a resolution could be coming, perhaps as soon as Monday.
"Yeah, we talk. We talked in Portland. We talked before that ... I think, Nashville. "Talked this morning," Palou said of recent, rekindled communication with the team owner.
"We'll see when I know. I wish I could tell you guys, 'Hey, I'm doing this,' but I don't have an answer yet. Maybe tomorrow."
It was a blatant about-face that closed a spectacular season in which IndyCar, even without the pizazz and popularity of a Netflix show, drew the most viewers to its 17-race schedule since 2008.
It's championship had seven drivers in it until the penultimate race, and with five still mathematically in the hunt on Sunday at Laguna Seca Raceway, IndyCar had its tightest championship race since 2003 to celebrate.
The battle came down to Ganassi vs. Team Penske, which had its three drivers in the hunt for Chevrolet against six-time champion Scott Dixon and Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson in Honda-pushed Ganassi entries.
Power, at 41 years old and eight years removed from his only other title, went into this season with a refreshed approach. He's played the long-game, he said, and settled for solid finishes rather than pushing for wins.
It was Newgarden who went for the victories and his five led IndyCar this season. But he was inconsistent and crashed hard at Iowa while leading — an accident that caused a probable concussion and required Newgarden to be airlifted out of the track.
Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
MONZA, Italy (AP) — Having won in front of his own fans last weekend, Max Verstappen did it on enemy turf on Sunday to leave the Red Bull driver within touching distance of a second straight F1 title.
Boos rang out from the passionate red-clad tifosi fans when Verstappen stepped onto the iconic Monza podium for the first time in his career, after winning the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.
"I had a great view," said a tactful Verstappen, whose previous highest finish at the track was fifth in 2018. "The atmosphere for me was not amazing. But it is what it is."
Verstappen now has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc, who finished second after another questionable strategy decision from Ferrari on its home track. With just six races remaining, the Dutch driver could clinch the title in Singapore next month.
Verstappen started seventh after he was among a number of drivers hit by grid penalties but made his way up to third by the first corner of the second lap. The Red Bull driver then picked off George Russell in a Mercedes at the start of Lap 5 setting up the hunt for polesitter Leclerc in his Ferrari.
"The start was very good," Verstappen said. "It was enjoyable to drive today even though it was quite hot out there. Great day for us."
The Virtual Safety Car (VSC) gave Verstappen an opportunity as it came out on Lap 12 after Sebastian Vettel's final race at Monza came to an ignominious end, with the four-time world champion pulling up at the side of the track after complaining about a power issue.
Ferrari decided to bring Leclerc in to change to medium tires, allowing Verstappen to take the lead. Leclerc rejoined the race in third.
"I think we all had a doubt, I think if I wouldn't have done it Max would have done it," Leclerc said.
"It was a bit unfortunate because in the middle of the pit lane we had the virtual safety car ending so we didn't get all the benefit of stopping at that moment. And from that moment onward we were a little bit on the back foot."