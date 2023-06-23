All Times Central
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Ally 400
Site: Nashville, Tennessee.
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon; Sunday, race, 6 p.m. (NBC).
Track: Nashville Superspeedway.
Race distance: 300 laps, 399 miles.
Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting fourth.
Last race: Martin Truex Jr. passed Elliott after a final stage restart at Sonoma and easily held off Kyle Busch for his fourth career victory at the track.
Fast facts: Only Jeff Gordon, with five, has more victories at Sonoma than Truex. ... Truex beat Busch by 2.979 seconds for his second victory in the last six races. ... Truex joins William Byron (3), Busch (3) and Kyle Larson (2) as multiple race winners this year through 16 events. ... Joey Logano was third, followed by Chris Buescher and Elliott. ... Truex also moved into the points lead by 13 over Byron with Ryan Blaney and winless Ross Chastain 24 behind. Winless Kevin Harvick is 25 back.
Next race: July 2, Chicago.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
The Tennessee Lottery 250
Site: Nashville, Tennessee.
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 4:35 p.m., and race, 2:30 p.m. (USA).
Track: Nashville Superspeedway.
Race distance: 75 miles, 147.52 miles.
Last year: Justin Allgaier won after starting fifth.
Last race: Aric Almirola won the series inaugural race at Sonoma, capitalizing on a late restart and an even later mistake by Kyle Larson to give RSS Racing its first-ever victory.
Fast facts: Almirola's victory was the fourth of his career in the series and first on a road course. He has also won three times in the Cup Series. ... Larson led 53 of the 79 laps overall and saw a 13.5-second lead evaporate when Jeffrey Earnhardt crashed with 19 laps to go. ... A.J. Allmendinger also passed Larson for second, Ty Gibbs was fourth and Parker Kligerman was fifth. ... Series points leader John Hunter Nemechek finished 16th. His lead through 14 events is 14 points over Austin Hill with Allgaier 44 points behind.
Next race: July 1, Chicago.
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Two-time defending champion Max Verstappen started on the pole in Canada and won for the sixth time in eight races, including the last four in a row, and tied Ayrton Senna for fifth with 41 career victories. It also was Red Bull's 100th victory in the series.
Next race: July 2, Spielberg, Austria.
INDYCAR
Last race: Alex Palou won for the third time in the last four races, overcoming a crash in practice and outrunning defending race champion Josef Newgarden by 4.5610 seconds to expand his points lead and give Chip Ganassi Racing its 250th auto racing victory.
Next race: July 2, Lexington, Ohio.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car in Bristol, Tennessee.
Next event: June 25, Norwalk, Ohio.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next events: June 24, Brandon, South Dakota.
NASCAR Cup Series Schedule-Winners
Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race 1 (Aric Almirola)
Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race 2 (Martin Truex Jr)
Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race 3 (Denny Hamlin)
Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race 4 (William Byron)
Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #1 (Michael McDowell)
Feb. 5 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #2 (Chase Elliott)
Feb. 5 — Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (Martin Truex Jr)
Feb. 16 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Joey Logano)
Feb. 16 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Aric Almirola)
Feb. 19 — DAYTONA 500 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr)
Feb. 26 — Pala Casino 400 (Kyle Busch)
March 5 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (William Byron)
March 12 — United Rentals Work United 500 (William Byron)
March 19 — Ambetter Health 400 (Joey Logano)
March 26 — EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Tyler Reddick)
April 2 — Toyota Owners 400 (Kyle Larson)
April 8 — x-Qualifying Race 1 (Austin Dillon)
April 8 — x-Qualifying Race 2 (Ryan Blaney)
April 8 — x-Qualifying Race 3 (Kyle Larson)
April 8 — x-Qualifying Race 4 (Bubba Wallace)
April 9 — Food City Dirt Race (Christopher Bell)
April 16 — NOCO 400 (Kyle Larson)
April 23 — GEICO 500 (Kyle Busch)
May 1 — Würth 400 (Martin Truex Jr)
May 7 — AdventHealth 400 (Denny Hamlin)
May 14 — Goodyear 400 (William Byron)
May 20 — x-Heat Race 1 (Daniel Suárez)
May 20 — x-Heat Race 2 (Chris Buescher)
May 21 — x-NASCAR All-Star Open (Josh Berry)
May 21 — NASCAR All-Star Race (Kyle Larson)
May 29 — Coca-Cola 600 (Ryan Blaney)
June 4 — Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (Kyle Busch)
June 11 — Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Martin Truex Jr)
June 25 — Ally 400, Lebanon, Tenn.
July 2 — Grant Park 220, Chicago
July 9 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Hampton, Ga.
July 16 — Crayon 301, Loudon, N.H.
July 23 — Pocono 400, Long Pond, Pa.
July 30 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond, Richmond, Va.
Aug. 6 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
Aug. 13 — Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.
Aug. 20 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 26 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Sept. 3 — Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 10 — Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook, Kansas City, Kan.
Sept. 16 — Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.
Sept. 24 — AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Fort Worth
Oct. 1 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 8 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas
Oct. 22 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami, Homestead, Fla.
Oct. 29 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.
Nov. 5 — NASCAR Cup Series Race Championship, Avondale, Ariz.
x-non-points race