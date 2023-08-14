LOS ANGELES — Megan Schofill won the U.S. Women’s Amateur on Sunday at Bel-Air Country Club, beating Latanna Stone 4 and 3 in the 36-hole final.
The 22-year-old Schofill, from Monticello, Florida, is a graduate student entering her fifth season at Auburn University.
“It’s definitely a dream come true, but I’d be lying if I wouldn’t say I’m still in shock,” Schofill said. “I feel like it still hasn’t set in yet. ... I can’t put into words the emotions I’m feeling and it’s just such an honor to be able to say that I won this year.”
The 21-year-old Stone, from Riverview, Florida, also is a graduate student entering her fifth year at LSU.
“It gives me a lot of confidence,” Stone said. “I’m so excited to go back and spend time with my teammates and coaches. I think we’re going to have a great year this year.”
Schofill had a 3-up lead after the first 18 holes, winning Nos. 15-17. She made a 55-foot birdie putt from the back of the green on 16, then hit a 9-iron within a foot on 17.
“I felt like that was huge going into the second 18,” Schofill said. “I felt like the momentum was on my side.”
After Stone won the par-4 24th with a birdie, Schofill took the par-4 25th and par-5 26th with birdies for a 4-up advantage.
They halved the next five holes with pars, Stone won the par-5 32nd and the match ended on the par-4 33rd when Stone’s 5-foot par putt lipped out.
Schofill earned spots in the 2024 Chevron Championship, Women’s British Open, Evian Championship and Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The finalists earned spots in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open.
Women’s British Open
WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England — Lilia Vu was already smiling when her long, snaking birdie putt dropped into the cup on the 18th green, confirming her — not that it was ever in doubt — as the Women’s British Open champion and a two-time major winner.
The 25-year-old Californian has plenty to smile about.
A first LPGA Tour win. Two major championships. An imminent ranking of No. 1 in the world.
How that’s for a breakthrough season?
“It sounds almost unreal,” Vu said.
With accurate driving and relentless reliability on the greens, Vu took any potential drama out of the final round of the year’s last major by staying largely out of trouble at Walton Heath and shooting 5-under 67 for a six-stroke victory on Sunday.
She began the day tied for the lead with popular home hope Charley Hull, with 11 players within five shots of them. By the time she teed off on No. 11, Vu led by five after seeing all of her rivals — including top-ranked Nelly Korda — falter one by one.
Hull, roared on by the locals on a course located just 30 minutes from where she grew up, holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle at the par-5 11th to trim the lead to three shots.
Vu responded with an approach to 3 feet for birdie at No. 12 and was never threatened down the stretch.
She walked down No. 18 leading by five shots and, after rolling in a sixth birdie of her round, she was drenched in champagne by fellow players.
Vu won an LPGA event in Thailand in February, then the Chevron Championship in a playoff two months later. Since then, she has missed the cut in four of her six stroke-play events, saying she struggled to deal with a change in expectations as a major champion.
From being outside the top 100 midway through 2022, her first year back on the LPGA Tour, she will become Monday the fourth American to top the women’s ranking since it was introduced in 2006.
And heading into next month’s Solheim Cup, what a year this has been for U.S players. Three of the five women’s majors have been won by American — Allisen Corpuz won the Women’s U.S. Open title at Pebble Beach — and that’s not happened since 2014.
Vu finished on 14-under 274 for the tournament, a great score on a heathland course southwest of London that provided a tough test for the world’s best, mainly because of the thick heather running beside the fairways.
Korda, who will lose her No. 1 ranking to Vu, started five off the leaders, bogeyed the second hole, and wound up shooting 74 to finish 12 strokes back.
Linn Grant, the highly rated Swede, faded with a 76 and was tied with Korda in 11th place.
Former two-time winner Jiyai Shin shot 70 and was alone in third place, one stroke behind Hull.
Champions Tour
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Stephen Ames opened and closed with eagles Sunday in a runaway victory in the Boeing Classic, his fourth PGA Tour Champions win of the season.
The 59-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad shot a 9-under 63 at Snoqualmie Ridge for a seven-stroke victory over defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Ames matched the tournament record at 19-under 297 after opening with consecutive 67s to take a one-stroke lead into the final round.
Jimenez, also 59, closed with a 69.
K.J. Choi (65) and Steven Alker (71) tied for third at 10 under. Bernhard Langer had a 69 to tie for fifth at 8 under with Stuart Appleby (65) and Keith Horne (66).
Ames has six career senior victories, also winning the Trophy Hassan II in February, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in May and the Principal Charity Classic in June. Steve Stricker leads the tour with five victories this season.
Local favorite Fred Couples shot a 73 to tie for 26th at 3 under. The 63-year-old former Masters champion grew up playing public golf courses in the Seattle area.
Boo Weekley tied for 66th in his Champions debut, shooting 75-73-78.
LIV: Bedminster
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Phil Mickelson’s bid for his first LIV Golf title ended early and spectacularly. Cam Smith rarely made winning look so easy Sunday at LIV Golf-Bedminster.
Mickelson, playing in the final group for the first time since joining the Saudi-funded circuit last year, hit two tee shots in the water and made a quintuple-bogey 8 on the par-3 seventh hole at Trump National, effectively ended his hopes.
Smith, who had two early bogeys that dropped his lead to three shots over Mickelson at the time, closed with five birdies and a clean card for a 3-under 68 and seven-shot victory.
Smith won for the second time in three LIV Golf events and took over the season points race in his attempt to claim the $18 million bonus at the end of the season.
He finished at 12-under 201.
Anirban Lahiri closed with a 70 to finish alone in second. Abraham Ancer (69), Patrick Reed (71) and Dean Burmester (72) tied for third.
LIV Golf is now off for the next five weeks until returning outside Chicago.
Mickelson ended an attention-filled week with a 75. He tied for ninth, his first top 10 of the year. The day before the tournament began, an excerpt from gambler Billy Walters’ book was released that claimed Mickelson placed over $1 billion in bets over the last 30 years and asked Walters to bet $400,000 on the U.S. team to win the 2012 Ryder Cup that Mickelson played in.
Mickelson said he never placed a bet on the Ryder Cup.
Smith earned $4 million for the win, raising his total to just over $13.6 million for the year. He said he would put the clubs away for the first few weeks of his break.
His Ripper team won the team competition by 11 shots.