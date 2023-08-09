OAKLAND, Calif. — Freddy Tarnok threw four scoreless innings relief for his first MLB win and five Oakland pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Athletics beat AL West-leading Texas 2-0 Wednesday to avoid a series sweep and snap the Rangers’ eight-game winning streak.
Zack Gelof hit his sixth homer of the season and rookie Esteury Riuiz singled, stole two bases to raise his season total to 46 and scored the A’s first run.
Oakland, which has the worst record in the majors at 33-82, won for just the eighth time in 23 games since the All-Star break.
The Rangers entered the game with their longest winning streak since 2017 and leading their division by three games over the Houston Astros.
Texas, however, couldn’t manage much offense off an A’s pitching staff that entered the game with the highest ERA (5.83) in the majors.
Tarnok (1-1) anchored the A’s on the mound in relief of opener Austin Pruitt with his longest and most efficient outing of his career. The 24-year-old rookie right-hander had four strikeouts and two walks, gave up two hits and allowed one runner past first base.
Pruitt pitched two scoreless innings as Oakland’s opener. Ángel Felipe followed Tarnok and retired four batters before Kirby Snead set down two. Trevor May allowed a pair of two-out singles in the ninth and then got Josh Smith to line out to shortstop for his 12th save.
Ruiz, the A’s speedy outfielder who leads the American League in steals, singled leading off the third against Jordan Montgomery. Ruiz quickly stole second and then swiped third on the next pitch before scoring on Jonah Bride’s sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.
Gelof, another of the A’s promising rookies, made it 2-0 with a solo homer leading off the sixth. It was Gelof’s fifth home run in his last 11 games and marked the 13th time in 22 career games that he has had at least one extra-base hit.
Josh Smith doubled in the third and Travis Jankowski had an infield single in the sixth to account for two of the Rangers’ four hits.
Montgomery (7-10) allowed seven hits and two runs in six innings in his second start with the Rangers since being acquired in a trade from the Cardinals on July 30.
On Tuesday, Max Scherzer had another strong outing for the Texas Rangers except for one thing. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was late taking the mound for his final inning of work and was called for a pitch-clock violation, meaning Scherzer began the inning with a 1-0 count,
It hardly mattered as Scherzer worked his way through the frame as efficiently as he had the previous six.
Scherzer had six strikeouts and pitched three-hit ball over seven innings and the Rangers extended their longest winning streak in seven years to eight games, beating the last-place Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Tuesday night.
“He threw a beautiful game, didn’t he?” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “He had a good mix going, located well. It’s fun to watch. He’s so intense out there and even before he pitches. He’s so prepared and he has such a good mix, he knows what he wants to do in every count.”
Scherzer, whom the Rangers acquired in a trade from the Mets on July 30, worked efficiently through the worst offense in the majors in front of another sparse crowd of 5,419 at the Coliseum.
The 39-year-old right-hander retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit until JJ Bleday’s leadoff homer in the fourth. Scherzer also walked two.
His night was going along very smoothly until the seventh. Scherzer was upstairs in the Rangers clubhouse watching the game on delay on a television when he had to hurry out to the field. By the time he got there, it was too late and home plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna called the violation.
The two men got into a heated discussion after the inning was over.
Corey Seager had three hits including his 19th home run for the surging Rangers. Marcus Semien, Robbie Grossman and Sam Huff added two hits apiece.