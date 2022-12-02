DALLAS — Coming off their tournament’s first sellout since 2008, AT&T Byron Nelson officials figured: Let’s go even bigger and better.
Better as in spectator enhancements throughout TPC Craig Ranch and family-oriented offerings during tournament week, including the final round, which falls on May 14, Mother’s Day.
The “bigger” part already is generating buzz, six months before the tournament. Tournament director Jon Drago shared with The Dallas Morning News renderings of the double-deck structure that will surround the TPC Craig Ranch’s signature hole, the par-3 17th, creating a true stadium look and atmosphere on a hole that already was a fan favorite.
Nelson officials estimated that about 3,500 fans surrounded the 17th hole for the Sunday round this year. For next May’s final round, at least 6,000 fans will be able to watch at a given time. The 17th-hole enhancements have been a major selling point as ticket sales were launched two months earlier than normal, on Nov. 10. The tournament already is 45% sold out.
“People get energized by how far it’s come and the popularity of the hole in just three years,” said Drago, adding that many hospitality customers have requested to move to No. 17 “to be part of the excitement around it.”
One of the most recognizable holes on the PGA Tour is the par-3 16th at the TPC Scottsdale, which is surrounded by 275 skyboxes, sets up to hold 20,000 fans and has a raucous atmosphere that is more football than golf.
To create more of a true stadium look, Nelson officials are adding public bleachers behind the green, with concessions available at the top of the seating area. Also, 41 hospitality units are being added, raising the number of hospitality units on the hole to 145.
Drago said that 90% of those hospitality units were sold during the renewal and pre-sale process. Drago said the renderings “depict the scale of the changes around 17, which helps tell the story of the bigness of what we’re doing there as well as the momentum and interest we’re having now.”
Nelson officials are planning other enhancements, some of which will be announced at later dates, but some of them include:
— New seating area near the 10th hole, designed for families, including shaded seating areas and diaper changing stations.
— Free entry to all kids 15 and under during the tournament, and a youth golf clinic on-site the Saturday before the tournament.
— Complimentary entry for all members of the military, with a new Patriot’s Outpost hospitality area for military members and their families. Although entry is free, registration will be required. The registration site will open on Feb. 1.
— Near the ninth hole will be an expanded public gathering area called The Bunker, presented by Garrison Brothers.
Although it is too soon for player commitments, the Nelson already has extended two sponsor’s exemptions, continuing the tournament’s longstanding tradition of showcasing young players, particularly Dallas-Fort Worth-area talent.
The exemptions have been extended to twins Parker and Pierceson Coody, who starred for Plano West and helped lead Texas to the 2022 NCAA team championship.