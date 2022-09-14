This 1974 photo provided by CBS shows, from left, David Harper, as Jim-Bob Walton; Eric Scott, as Ben Walton; Michael Learned, as Olivia Walton; Kami Cotler, as Elizabeth Walton; Richard Thomas, as John Boy Walton; Mary McDonough, as Erin Walton; Judy Norton, as Mary Ellen Walton; Ralph Waite, as John Walton; Ellen Corby, as Ester “Grandma” Walton; Will Geer, as Zeb “Grandpa” Walton; Jon Walmsley, as Jason Walton, in the television show The Waltons.