Mike Clevinger logged five scoreless innings and Yoan Moncada had three extra-base hits as the visiting Chicago White Sox picked up a 6-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday to salvage a split of the four-game series.
Clevinger (1-0) surrendered three hits and three walks while striking out eight to pick up the victory in his White Sox debut. Moncada went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a two-run homer in the ninth.
Luis Robert Jr. also had a pair of hits, including a tiebreaking solo shot in the fifth inning off Houston starter Luis Garcia. Garcia (0-1) also went five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Jose Abreu and David Hensley had RBI singles in the bottom of the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate, but Reynaldo Lopez got Chas McCormick to pop out to end the game.
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman continued to struggle, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He went 0-for-16 in the series.
SATURDAY
Kyle Tucker had a pair of RBI singles and Yordan Alvarez recorded three hits and two runs as host Houston beat the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
The high-powered Astros banged out 11 hits, 10 of them singles.
Yoan Moncada homered in the second inning and backup catcher Seby Zavala went deep in the fourth for the White Sox.