SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros have landed one of the top relievers in baseball, acquiring right-hander Kendall Graveman from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in an odd intra-division trade while the teams were preparing to play each other.
Graveman and Rafael Montero are going to the AL West-leading Astros with infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith going back to Seattle.
The move bolsters a Houston bullpen that has struggled at times and has an ERA above 4.00 this season.
Graveman is 4-0 with a 0.82 ERA and 10 saves in 30 appearances this year. He missed nearly a month due to COVID-19 protocols in May and June but has been dominant on the mound. Graveman has not allowed an earned run in his past 12 appearances.
Montero was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week after being acquired in the offseason from Texas.