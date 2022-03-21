Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.