The 48th annual Zonta Antiques Show & Sale is set for March 3-5 at Maude Cobb Convention Center.
Hosted by the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas, the show draws vendors from more than 10 different states, maxing out the venue's booth space.
“We usually have right around 50 vendors and that’s just about the max Maude Cobb can hold,” said Terry McJilton, who is co-chairing the event with Janet Simons. “In the past, we’ve had vendors coming from 10 to 11 different states, including Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Missouri, Montana, Arizona and Nevada.”
This is the eighth year for the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas to host the event, which was originally hosted by the Zonta Club of Longview.
“About seven or eight years ago the Zonta Club of Longview decided they no longer wanted to do the antiques show,” McJilton said. “They called us and asked if we would be interested in taking it over. So, it has truly been with Zonta for 48 years.”
McJilton said the vendors bring quality items to the show, which include jewelry, turquoise pieces, oil paintings, silver, glass and furniture.
“There’s a man who comes from Dallas who brings these fabulous, beautiful Moroccan rugs,” she said. “They’re remarkable and you can spot the quality right away.”
The event also will feature the popular Tea Room and Pie Bar, with pies made fresh by local businesses.
The daily lunch menu includes soup, chicken salad, taco salad, fajita chicken salad and hamburgers.
“And we will offer chicken spaghetti on Sunday,” McJilton said, adding that one of the club members makes the dish. “I’m not that much of a fan (of chicken spaghetti) … so it was a new taste sensation for me. I really like her version.”
Door prizes also will be given away throughout the weekend.
“We have wonderful door prizes that are donated from our local people,” McJilton said. “And we will do a door prize every two hours.”
The Antiques Show & Sale usually draws anywhere from 1,100 to 1,500 visitors throughout the weekend, McJilton said.
“This is our one fundraiser and all the money we make goes to helping women and girls. We donate to the Literacy Council, Heartisans Marketplace, Rahab’s Retreat, House of Hope -- a lot of places here in the Longview area,” she said. “But it’s also an international club, so we have helped build wells, given immunizations in Africa and we’ve got a wonderful school project going internationally in Madagascar.”