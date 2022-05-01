Tyler's Fritz Hager III has spent the week in Disneyland preparing for a special night of performances on tonight's episode of "American Idol."

The top 10 contestants were treated to the trip this week ahead of "Disney Night" set to air at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Hager is set to perform "Go the Distance" from "Hercules," according to ABC.

Ahead of tonight's episode, check out this playlist of all Hager's performances thus far during his journey on the competition.

WATCH BELOW:

Audition

Hager sang "Before You Go" by Lewis Capaldi at his audition.

Hager reacts to getting golden ticket

He received two 'yes' votes and one 'no,' but it was enough to move on to the next phase. Watch a video below and read the full story about Hager advancing here.

Hollywood Week, "Unsteady" by X Ambassadors

Read the full story from this episode here.

"Duets" challenge with fellow contestant Leah Marlene, "Locked Out of Heaven" by Bruno Mars

Read the full story from the "Duets" episode.

Hager makes it to top 24 with original song "Inconsequential Love"

Another emotion-provoking performance by Hager, this time with an original song he wrote and dedicated to his little sister, Lucy. Read the full story from this episode here.

Disney Aulani Resort week in Hawaii, Hager performs "Waves" by Dean Austin

Hager and the other top contestants performed in Hawaii this week. Read the full story here and also read about Hager quitting his job to pursue music, which was announced during this episode.

Hager performs "When the Party's Over" by Billie Eilish

Host Ryan Seacrest told Hager "the party isn't over for you" when he advanced to the top 20. Read the full story here.

"Golden" by Harry Styles cover puts Hager in the top 14

Read the full story from this upbeat performance here.

"Let it Go" by James Bay lands Hager in top 11

Hager impressed the judges and audience again with this performance. Full story here.

Hager advances to top 10 with performance of "Wonderwall" by Oasis

Read the full story from this episode here.

Voting is expected to be live again for tonight's episode, which means voting will open at the start of the episode and close during the final commercial break.

There are three ways to vote for Hager or the other remaining contestants:

➔ Text contestant's number to 21523 (Hager's number is 23)

➔ Use the American Idol app

➔ Go to http://americanidol.com/vote