The voting window for the upcoming episode of “American Idol” has changed.

An episode will air at 7 p.m. Sunday night on ABC at which time voting will open then it will quickly close during the last commercial of the night.

Fritz Hager III, who is one of the Top 14 contestants on the national singing competition, is a Tyler native who is seeking votes from his local community and others who want to support him.

Hager, 21, recently quit his job working as a security guard in downtown Tyler to fully pursue his dreams as a musician, a move he said was encouraged by his parents who are supportive of his journey.

He said the experience of competing on “American Idol” has given him more confidence and is something he is very grateful for.

On Monday’s episode, the final 11 contestants will be revealed based on the voting results from the short timeframe that public votes will be open Sunday night.

The top 14 contestants will be mentored by Season 16 finalist Gabby Barrett, country artist whose popular songs include “The Good Ones,” “I Hope,” and more.

WAYS TO VOTE:■ Text contestant’s number to 21523 (Hager’s number has been 23 on past episodes. Please watch the show live or vote online to confirm the current number).

■ Use the American Idol app

■ Go to http://americanidol.com/vote

Another episode will air at 7 p.m. Monday night on ABC.