Gina Rodriguez kept us busy during the pandemic as we watched or rewatched the hit series Jane the Virgin, or her Netflix original movie Someone Great.
So it’s no surprise coming out of the pandemic, the first blockbuster hit is the movie Awake, which reached No. 1 on Netflix after the first two days of release.
In most dramatic horror movies, you are looking for that one hero you want to survive. Rodriguez blurs those lines immediately as it’s clear she has lost custody of her children, steals prescriptions from her job and she sells them to local drug dealers.
True to her acting form, Rodriguez has you in her corner as the movie becomes intense and humans are in danger of extinction because of the neurotic failures that come with being unable to sleep.
Rodriguez won audiences over with her character, Jane Villanueva in Jane the Virgin and with Jenny Young in Someone Great. Rodriguez has an ability to connect with viewers as a regular character with flaws and mistakes, then makes it natural to side with her at every turn and even emotionally attach with her struggles.
Another aspect that sets Awake apart is the natural connection between Rodriguez and Lucious Hoyos and Ariana Greenblatt who play her son, Noah and daughter, Matilda, respectively.
Their interactions and arguments are not forced and you feel they have been a dysfunctional family their whole lives and are now forced to put the past behind them to survive.
Facing death because you can’t sleep causes the characters to reveal issues they struggle with as well as measures they will take to stay alive. Even if those measures are deadly to others or even themselves. Those moments result in some of the better performances in the movie.
As death nears and Rodriguez teaches her young daughter to shoot a gun and Hoyos, the teenager, comes to her in fear because he finally trusts his mother are two indelible scenes in the movie.
The veteran cast also has a strong performance by Shamier Anderson (Dodge) who comes in late, but also forms a bond with the family. While the plot is to survive, you get a chance to learn about Anderson’s character’s past and why a convict would want to help others. Frances Fisher plays Rodriguez's mother, a dynamic that doesn't get a chance to fully develop in a single movie. Jennifer Jason Leigh's character of Dr. Murphy also provides several twists as you try to figure out what side she is on.
Rodriguez, who is listed as an executive producer of the movie, most recently played Velma in "Scoob!," was the lead in the Columbia Pictures movie "Miss Bala" and is working on a romantic comedy, "I Want You Back."
Awake was written by Joseph Raso, Mark Raso and Gregory Poirter and directed by Mark Raso. The movie is rated TV-MA on Netflix and is 96 minutes long.