The downtown Tyler square was filled with fans ready to hear performances from East Texas native and headliner Koe Wetzel, Grammy-award winning rap artist Nelly and Tyler's own 'American Idol' top 5 finalist Fritz Hager III.

The inaugural Rose City Music Festival on Saturday night featured each artist performing some of their classic hits and hyping up the crowd of approximately 7,000 attendees.

