Koe Wetzel, Fritz Hager III, and Nelly perform at the Rose City Music Festival on Saturday night in downtown Tyler.

 Photos by Jessica T. Payne and Ana Conejo/Tyler Morning Telegraph

The downtown Tyler square was filled with fans ready to hear performances from East Texas native and headliner Koe Wetzel, Grammy-award winning rap artist Nelly and Tyler's own 'American Idol' top 5 finalist Fritz Hager III.

The inaugural Rose City Music Festival on Saturday night featured each artist performing some of their classic hits and hyping up the crowd of approximately 7,000 attendees.

WATCH BELOW: Check out this video with some of the highlights from the artists' performances.

Video Editor / Bilingual Multimedia Journalist

Photographer and video editor but I also cover community outreach, bilingual content, events and education. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna. Houstonian reporting in East Texas since January 2021. Story ideas? email me at aconejo@tylerpaper.com