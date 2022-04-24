The nation voted for Tyler's Fritz Hager III to be one of the top 11 contestants on Season 20 of "American Idol."

Hager received enough votes during the two-hour timeframe on Sunday night's live episode to advance to the next part of the competition.

The 22-year-old Tyler resident sang "Let it Go" by James Bay, a song he chose because he said he relates to the lyrics at this period in his life.

"I'm not the same person that I was," Hager said. "It's sort of my goodbye to that version of myself."

This is insane guys. Every week I am just blown away, I love you all so much. Thank you for letting me do what I love every day. Make sure to tune in tomorrow and vote, let’s keep riding this wave 💙🧸🎸 #americanidol #top11 — Fritz Hager 3 (@fritzhagermusic) April 25, 2022

The panel of judges were all impressed with Hager's performance.

"Fritz, you're an artist, buddy," Luke Bryan said. "The way you sold that on guitar and held the room ... anytime I feel like I'm not actually at 'American Idol,' and I feel like I'm at the person's show ... That whole performance felt like I was at your show."

Lionel Richie said Hager's performance "pulled in" the audience in a way to make it listen.

"You gave us a little Fritz grease, that's the part that makes the glue come together," Richie said. "It was wonderful, loved it."

Before Katy Perry gave Hager some feedback, he told her, "Don't make me cry again, Katy."

Perry, who has openly been a fan of Hager throughout the competition, had more positive words for Hager on Sunday night.

"I can't play favorites, but you can see it in my eye, Fritz," Perry said. "I'm so proud of you, how far you've come."

She pleaded for America to vote for their favorites because the judges can't save them now. "Protect him," she asked viewers.

Host Ryan Seacrest had a special compliment for Hager as well.

"Heartthrob Hager right there," Seacrest said.

Season 16 finalist Gabby Barrett, country artist whose most popular songs include "I Hope" and "The Good Ones," mentored Hager and the other final 14 contestants on Sunday night's episode.

Barrett encouraged Hager to sing with power.

"I just really want Fritz to stand out," she said, encouraging him to "make the song his own."

Prior to his performance, Hager said he was glad Barrett gave him that advice but he "had a lot of work to do." "No sleep tonight," he said.

Hager and the other top 11 contestants will perform again at 7 p.m. Monday night on ABC.

Voting will be open beginning at 7 p.m. Monday and close during the last commercial before 9 p.m. There are three ways to vote for Hager or any of the other 10 contestants:

1. Go to americanidol.com/vote⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

2. Vote on the American Idol app ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

3. Text the contestant's voting number to 21523⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣. Hager's number is 23.

Viewers can vote up to 10 times on each voting method for a total of 30 votes.

Allegra Miles, Ava Maybee, and Dan Marshall did not advance Sunday night.